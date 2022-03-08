Bath Fitter recognized as a Best Workplace for women for the third consecutive year

MONTREAL, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bath Fitter is proud to announce that our organization has been named on the 2022 list of Best Workplaces for Women for the third year in a row. This honour is recognition of Bath Fitter’s continuous efforts to achieve equality in the workplace, and builds on Bath Fitter’s success in establishing a hybrid work environment for employees, announced last week.

To be eligible for this award, Bath Fitter was required to have a minimum number of female employees, as well as have programs and practices in place that promote the fair treatment and advancement of women. The final award was based on an overall Trust Index score from surveys of our employees, conducted by Great Place to Work®.

“At Bath Fitter we have always strived to create a safe and respectful workplace where people are treated fairly regardless of their gender,” says Sophia Nardelli, Vice President, Human Resources. “This starts with our policy of wage equality and extends to a number of ground-breaking programs that encourage the women in our workforce to succeed in their careers.”

For example, over the last three years, Bath Fitter has provided L’Effet A leadership training in order to mentor women and create development opportunities that enable them to transition to higher-skilled roles. Seven women have gone through this program at Bath Fitter and all of them have experienced promotions. In addition to this program, Bath Fitter ensures that all employees have the widest flexibility possible in terms of when, and from where, they work, which helps balance work with family life.

“At Bath Fitter we are continually working to break down any barriers in promoting women to top positions in what has traditionally been a male-dominated industry,” says Glenn Cotton President and CEO of Bath Fitter. “We now have more women in leadership positions than we have ever had in the past, so it’s great to see that our efforts are yielding results and helping to achieve fairness in the workplace.”

Bath Fitter is a certified Great Place To Work® and has won numerous accolades in recent years, including the Best Workplaces™ in Canada and Quebec for five consecutive years, as well as the Best Workplaces™ in the following categories: Women, Inclusion, Hybrid Work, Mental Wellness and Manufacturing. Bath Fitter is actively recruiting at the Saint-Eustache manufacturing facility, with approximately 20 to 25 open positions currently. To learn more about working at Bath Fitter, please visit: careers.bathfitter.com/career-home .

