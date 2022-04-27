Bath Fitter retains Best Workplace™ in Canada award for fifth straight year

MONTREAL, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bath Fitter has been recognized as a 2022 Best Workplace™ in Canada for the fifth straight year. Through Trust Index Surveys of staff, conducted by the Great Place To Work® Institute, Bath Fitter was commended for establishing a company culture that employees trust and have pride in. Earlier this year, Bath Fitter received awards in the categories of Best Workplace for Women and Best Workplace for Hybrid Work.

“We’re extremely proud to be nominated as a Best Workplace in Canada once again,” says, Sophia Nardelli, Vice-President, Human Resources. “This is an incredible achievement because this year’s Best Workplace rankings were the most competitive ever, involving over 600 organizations with a combined workforce of half a million employees from across the country. We know there is only one way to get on this list, and that is if our employees to put us there.”

According to the Great Place To Work Institute, Bath Fitter was nominated as a Best Workplace in Canada because of its exceptionally high-performance, high-trust company culture, as determined through Trust Index Surveys. Seventy five percent of Bath Fitter’s score was based on these confidential evaluations, which measure the extent to which employees trust the people they work for, have pride in what they do and experience camaraderie with their colleagues. The remaining 25 percent is based on quality, quantity and effectiveness of the programs and policies which support their employees and corporate culture.

“Together with the Best Workplace for Women and Hybrid Work awards, received earlier this year, this Best Workplace in Canada honour demonstrates our continued commitment to providing a safe, respectful and inclusive work environment for all our staff,” says Glenn Cotton, President and CEO of Bath Fitter. “At Bath Fitter we know that creating the right workplace allows us to attract the right people, which in turn allows us to succeed as a company and continue to make our customers smile.”

Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes the world’s Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). For more information please contact the Institute at [email protected] or visit www.greatplacetowork.ca. Follow Great Place to Work® on social media using #GPTWAwards #BestWorkplaces

About Bath Fitter:

Founded in 1984 in Montreal, Canada, Bath Fitter was conceived by three brothers who sought to find a demolition-free remodeling solution for bathrooms. Today, over 35 years later, Bath Fitter has transformed over two million bathrooms with their unique tub-over-tub installation process and has become a household name and respected leader in bathroom remodeling. Bath Fitter is the market leader in manufacturing and installation of premium-quality acrylic bathtubs, bathtub liners, showers, shower liners and one-piece seamless walls with two production facilities, one in Quebec and one in Tennessee and retail locations serving over 250 markets across the United States, Canada and Ireland. Bath Fitter is committed to providing homeowners and commercial customers with high-quality products and superior service. For more information, visit: bathfitter.com.

Bath Fitter PR contact info:

Julia Asselstine

Director, Communications

[email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers