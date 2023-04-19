Bath Fitter’s Fit for Good initiative brings Christmas joy to April

Springfield, TN, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Robert “Jackson” Hardin is a typical high school kid – he loves video games, collects action figures and is an avid baseball fan who supports the Atlanta Braves. Few high school kids will ever face the challenges that Jackson has in his life, however. Jackson was born with Spina bifida – a condition of the spine that causes serious mobility issues ranging from difficulty walking to complete paralysis. Through Bath Fitter’s Fit for Good initiative, Jackson has now received a free bathroom renovation, tailored to his needs, to provide this incredible teenager with greater independence.

By the time Jackson was three years of age, he had already undergone 9 separate surgeries, which he described as “tough and wearing” in a school assignment about “life-changing moments”. For Jackson, these surgeries were life-changing because they finally allowed him to walk for the first time. Part of becoming a teenager is the ability to lead a more independent life, and while Jackson’s surgeries have helped with this, he still requires help with certain everyday tasks, like getting in and out of a bathtub safely, for example.

“We met with Jackson and his parents and it quickly became clear that what he needed to gain more independence was a tub to shower conversion, which involves replacing the current tub with a low threshold, easy access, shower,” explains Charles Clemons, Branch Leader. That work was unfortunately outside the family’s budget at the time, but the staff at Bath Fitter’s Chattanooga’s branch knew they had to do something because this simple renovation would be life-changing for Jackson.

The solution rested in Bath Fitter’s Fit for Good program, which gives branches a unique opportunity to make a difference to the lives of those in need, by providing a new bathtub or shower, free of charge. “It’s a great initiative,” explains Charles. “Bath Fitter provides the materials, the branch provides the installation, and a member of the community in need is supported.”

Jackson and his parents were overjoyed when they were informed last Christmas that they would be receiving their new shower free-of-charge. “This moment represented a real milestone for us, because it was also the first Christmas in Jackson’s life that hasn’t been spent in the hospital,” she recalls. The work was completed in a single day on April 15, 2023, and Jackson is thrilled with the result. “I was really excited to get a new shower and finally start to become independent,” says Jackson. The excitement Jackson has felt for this project has been infectious to those around him.

“It was amazing to meet Jackson and his family, see the look on his face and feel the excitement he feels,” says Eric Loiseau, Installer. “It’s great to be part of a process that can change someone’s life.”

About Bath Fitter:

Founded in 1984 in Montreal, Canada, Bath Fitter was conceived by three brothers who sought to find a demolition-free remodeling solution for bathrooms. Today, over 35 years later, Bath Fitter has transformed over two million bathrooms with their unique tub-over-tub installation process and has become a household name and respected leader in bathroom remodeling. Bath Fitter is the market leader in manufacturing and installation of premium-quality acrylic bathtubs, bathtub liners, showers, shower liners and one-piece seamless walls with two production facilities, one in Quebec and one in Tennessee and retail locations serving over 250 markets across the United States, Canada and Ireland. Bath Fitter is committed to providing homeowners and commercial customers with high-quality products and superior service. For more information, visit: bathfitter.com.

– 30 –

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers