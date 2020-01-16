Battery Durability Improvements Strengthens Global Interest in Nano One

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX-V: NNO) (OTC-Nasdaq Intl Designation: NNOMF) (Frankfurt: LBMB).

In summary, Nano One’s coated nanocrystal innovations:Increase battery durability,Reduce cobalt in batteries,Apply to NMC, LNMO and LFP, andStrengthen global auto interests.Nano One’s patented coated nanocrystal innovation provides improvements to the durability and cost of lithium ion battery cathode materials, and is adding to the opportunities with global automotive manufacturers and suppliers. This interest originates from Nano One’s news release of August 21, 2019 , outlining the ability to form protective coatings on individual crystals with the potential to increase the durability of lithium ion batteries. An unrelated publication from Tesla’s research team, released shortly thereafter, demonstrated the possibility of million mile batteries using single-crystal cathode materials with advanced electrolyte.“Tesla’s research provides evidence that batteries made with single crystal cathodes can last an order of magnitude longer than conventional composite cathode structures in battery cycle testing,” says Nano One CEO, Dan Blondal. “These results help to substantiate Nano One’s technology advantage and have spawned a great deal of interest in our coated nanocrystal innovation which produces our patented single crystal cathode powders. This has generated a measurable increase in strategic level discussions and forms the basis of current relationships with several automotive players and chemical companies. We are working hard to add these developing relationships to our existing list of joint development partnerships.”Nano One’s coated nanocrystal innovation is described in a 90 second animation and addresses a fundamental battery tradeoff between energy density and durability. Increased durability would provide electric vehicle manufacturers greater flexibility in optimizing range, charging rates, safety and cost. Increased durability also enables the reduction of cobalt in batteries to address cost, supply, and ethical issues.Each of Nano One’s cathode technologies – lithium iron phosphate (LFP); nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC); and high voltage spinel (HVS or LNMO) – form coated nanocrystals with a range of benefits and applications. Mr. Blondal added: “The automotive industry is increasingly committed to an electric vehicle transition, and Nano One is well positioned with its coated nanocrystal innovation to leverage the need for increased durability, stability and energy density.”Nano One Materials Corp.Dan Blondal, CEO For information with respect to Nano One or the contents of this news release, please contact John Lando (President) at (604) 420-2041 or visit the website at www.nanoone.ca .About Nano OneNano One Materials Corp has developed patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance lithium ion battery cathode materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics. The processing technology enables lower cost feedstocks, simplifies production and advances performance for a wide range of cathode materials. Nano One has built a demonstration pilot plant and is partnering with global leaders in the lithium ion battery supply chain, including Pulead, Volkswagen and Saint-Gobain to advance its lithium iron phosphate (LFP), lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) and lithium nickel manganese oxide (LNM) cathode technologies for large growth opportunities in e-mobility and renewable energy storage applications.Nano One’s pilot and partnership activities are being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP) a program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED). Nano One also receives financial support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP). 