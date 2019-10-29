Bayer Fund helps Canadian farmers strengthen rural communities through its Canada’s Farmers Grow Communities Program

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — There’s no shortage of dedicated charities and not-for-profits in rural communities across the country and every one of them makes a vital contribution to the lives of farmers and other rural residents. The Canada’s Farmers Grow Communities (CFGC) program, supported by the Bayer Fund, selected 66 winning charities and not-for-profits to share $165,000 in funding to strengthen their communities in a random draw held October 4, 2019. Each winning charity will receive a $2,500 grant to apply to a project or program that will enhance the lives of rural residents.The Bayer Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.“There is so much need in rural Canada to replace aging infrastructure and provide valuable programs and services that are important to farmers, their families and other rural residents,” said Trish Jordan, public & industry affairs director with Bayer’s Crop Science division. “This program is just one way we can give back and help these groups improve the quality of life in their communities.”First introduced in 2012, this year’s CFGC program received almost 1,000 applications and charity suggestions, similar in scope to 2018. Participation rates have risen considerably over the past two years which points to both interest among farmers in giving back to their communities, and the significant need among charitable and community groups.The program received many suggestions from farmers on how local groups in their communities could benefit from the grants. Farmers recommended schools, libraries, historical societies, health and recreational facilities, rural daycares, seniors’ clubs, 4-H groups, food banks and more. Some examples:High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary in High Prairie, AB. – “We are most grateful to the Benoit family for their support in nominating us and being such advocates for improved hospital services in our community. It is only through such kindness and programs such as this that we can continue to work towards meeting the health care needs of this region.”Leoville Library in Leoville, SK. – “Our small library is a great place to explore, create, meet a fantastic librarian and become a great reader! We are so thankful for this grant which will support equipment purchases and other programs. We plan a seasonal display about agriculture and the funds will be very well used!” Caledonia Agricultural Society in Caledonia, ON. – “We have embarked on a multi-million-dollar renovation of our exhibition facility to include space for a new agri-education room and a teaching kitchen where we plan to emphasize farm-to-table. It will be a hot spot year-round for our small community.”Above & Beyond Animal and Community Wellness Centre in Kingston, NS. – “This funding will be used to support educational and promotional campaigns to increase awareness of the many beneficial and therapeutic effects of the ‘human animal bond.’”Farmers living and working in the Maritimes, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and Northeastern B.C. had from mid-January to the end of September to submit their entries by visiting the Canada’s Farmers website and completing an online application form.To read more community stories or gather additional information about Canada’s Farmers Grow Communities visit www.canadasfarmers.ca or follow on Twitter @CanadasFarmers.About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and had sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros.About Bayer Crop Science Canada

In Canada, Bayer Crop Science offers growers a wide choice of tailored solutions with an integrated product portfolio of crop protection products, seed treatment technologies, plant biotechnology and digital farming solutions. As a top employer in Canada, the Crop Science division employs over 450 people, spanning 22 research, breeding, production and office sites across the country. For more information, go to www.bayer.ca . Contact :Trish Jordan, Public & Industry Affairs Director

204-985-1005

Trish.Jordan@Bayer.comNote: A complete listing of all 66 winning entrants, their farmer nominator and their community, is detailed below this news release.

