BAYSHORE PETROLEUM CORP. Tests New Oil Sands Tailings Remediation Technology

CALGARY, Alberta, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bayshore Petroleum Corp. (TSV: BSH) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Bayshore Oil Technology Corp. has collaborated with industry partners to successfully merge technologies and test a new, innovative tailings remediation process within an experimental, in-house environment.For that past three years, Bayshore has been pursing a partial heavy oil/bitumen upgrade technology with the objective of transforming heavy oil into a higher quality oil which would be more suitable for delivery through the Canadian oil pipeline system. Amid the current low oil price environment and negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economies around the world, activities of our partial heavy oil/bitumen upgrade project have been substantially curtailed. Recently, the Company has conducted research into how its partial upgrade technology can be utilized to remediate oil sands tailings. Using a specialized filtration and separation process, raw oil sands tailings obtained from an oil sands operator in Alberta and containing oily fluid (water + bitumen) and suspended fines, have been put through a process that has successfully separated water, bitumen and tailing solids. The system was operated at an ambient environment condition with no heat or pressure involved. Raw oil and tailings were fed at a rate of 20m3 per day through a processing unit. A primary objective of the process is to have the resulting separated water meet all environmental requirements for water recycling industrial usage.The initial test of the process has met Company expectations. Further tests and analysis are on going and results will be updated to shareholders accordingly.For further information, please contact:Peter Ho, Chief Executive Officer and Director

