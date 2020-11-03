BC-based Digital Advisory Firm BlueSilverShift Rebrands to Invero

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlueSilverShift, a leading BC-based digital advisory firm, today announced its rebranding to Invero.

Since its founding in 2016, Invero (formerly BlueSilverShift) has evolved from being primarily specialists on cloud infrastructure to digital innovation specialists that help organizations leverage the power of the cloud. The new name combines the word Innovation with the Italian word Vero, meaning “true” together they speak the act of making transformation a reality.Invero has a history of helping world-renowned brands like Finning, MEC and BC Cancer transform their businesses through strategic digital solutions and in-depth digital advisory. The newly adopted brand builds upon this focus and expertise on helping companies expand their business goals and stay ahead.In the last four years, Invero has expanded rapidly and gained a solid reputation in the market. After conducting an in-depth brand audit, management came to the realization that they outgrew their previous brand. With the new brand, Invero will now continue to expand and provide services to the rest of Canada and beyond.“I’m proud to say that today is officially the start of our fifth year in business and I am very pleased with the new name that we are taking to the world. As Invero, our new name encapsulates Innovation and the fact that we can help you to make it a reality for your company.” - Craig Slack (CEO & Co-Founder, Invero)For this 9-month project, Invero engaged a team of industry’s best communication experts for the lofty project. Brandlucent did the rebrand. The Hatchery Labs did the website and KIMBO Design is taking the brand public as Invero’s new Agency of Record responsible for all marketing and advertising.While staying true to building for what’s possible, Invero showcases ongoing dedication to providing solutions that realize unimagined opportunities and help forward-thinking companies stay ahead.About Invero

Invero is a Vancouver-based Digital Innovation Company. It helps forward-thinking companies transform and build for what’s possible. Since 2010, Invero has developed deep expertise in Azure Migration & Optimization, DevOps, Big Data, Digital Workspaces, AI & ML, IoT, and Managed Cloud Services. An award-winning Microsoft Gold Partner, Invero has a track record of helping clients rapidly achieve the benefits of cloud solutions.https://www.inverodigital.comA photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c26617b9-73ac-418f-8e7b-1d105cec14c7Media Contact

