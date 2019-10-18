BC Engineers and Geoscientists Recognized With Professions’ Highest Honours

BURNABY, British Columbia, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — From designing seismic resilient infrastructure, to understanding BC’s unique geological profile, to creating innovative technology and teaching methods, professional engineers and geoscientists continuously work in the public interest; however, their contributions often happen behind-the-scenes.

But this was not the case at Engineers and Geoscientists BC’s annual conference on Friday evening, as the province’s top engineers and geoscientists were honoured at the President’s Awards Gala in Kelowna, BC.“The President’s Awards are a chance to celebrate the outstanding talent and expertise of engineering and geoscience professionals,” said Ann English, P.Eng., FEC, CEO and Registrar of Engineers and Geoscientists BC.“They also bring focus to the important contributions and impact professional engineers and geoscientists have on the everyday lives of British Columbians,” she said.Engineers and Geoscientists BC was also proud to be joined by Geoscientists Canada for the presentation of the national Canadian Professional Geoscientist Award to BC geoscientist Dr. John Clague, P.Geo., FGC, FEC (Hon.).The award recipients, their respective award category and city of residence are listed below:Citations for each of the President’s Awards are detailed in the September/October edition of Innovation at https://user-yinucac.cld.bz/INNOVATION-Sept-Oct-2019 .The annual conference also saw the presentation of the following project awards:The City of New Westminster’s Urban Garden Solar Project, a centralized, City-led renewable energy project, was awarded the association’s Environmental Award. This award recognizes outstanding achievement in environmental engineering and environmental protection and enhancement.The Editorial Award and Mentor of the Year Award were presented to association members Fred Shrimer, P.Geo., and George Thorpe, P.Eng., respectively.Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia is the regulatory and licensing body for the engineering and geoscience professions in BC. To protect the public, we maintain robust standards for entry to the professions, and comprehensive regulatory tools to support engineers and geoscientists in meeting professional and ethical obligations.Media Contact

