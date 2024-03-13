BCUC Approves Energy-based Rates for BC Hydro Electric Vehicle Charging Service

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) approved energy-based rates for BC Hydro’s public Electric Vehicle (EV) charging service, to be implemented by June 1, 2024.

The BCUC approved energy-based rates for BC Hydro’s public EV charging service on a permanent basis, which will replace BC Hydro’s existing time-based interim rates. This new rate structure is designed to fully recover the forecast costs of BC Hydro providing public EV charging service. The BCUC also approved an extended stay charge of 40¢ per minute for BC Hydro’s fast charging stations.

The approved permanent rates for BC Hydro’s public EV charging stations are as follows:

Power Level Energy-Based Rates

(cents / kWh) Level 2 28.28 All Fast Chargers 34.34

The rates shown above exclude any applicable rate rider adjustments. For more information about the BCUC’s decision or BC Hydro’s application, please see the proceeding page.

Background

On July 28, 2023, BC Hydro applied to the BCUC seeking, amongst other things, interim and permanent approval for time-based EV charging rates as well as new energy-based rates, in part because its existing rates did not recover the full cost of providing EV charging service.

In December 2023, the BCUC approved the following time-based rates on an interim basis, exclusive of any applicable rate rider adjustments, effective January 1, 2024. These interim rates were set pending the BCUC’s final determination on BC Hydro’s application, which was issued today.

Power Level 2024 Interim

Time-Based Rates

(cents / minute) Level 2 3.03 Up to 25 kW Fast Charging 12.23 Greater than 25 kW and less than or equal to 50 kW Fast Charging 21.42 Greater than 50 kW and less than or equal to 100 kW Fast Charging 27.53 Greater than 100 kW and less than or equal to 200 kW Fast Charging 40.40

About the BCUC

The BCUC is an independent regulatory body, responsible for regulating BC’s energy utilities, basic automobile insurance rates, and intra-provincial pipeline rates. It is the BCUC’s role to balance the interests of ratepayers and other stakeholders with the interests of the businesses it regulates. The BCUC carries out fair and transparent reviews of matters within its jurisdiction and considers public input where public interest is impacted. The BCUC is also the Administrator of BC’s Fuel Price Transparency Act and is responsible for collecting and publishing information about gasoline and diesel activities in BC, in an effort to promote competitiveness and public confidence in the fuel market.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Krissy Van Loon

Manager, Communications

Phone: 604.660.4727

Email: [email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers