BCUC Completes its Inquiry into the Acquisition of Renewable Natural Gas
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) released its Final Report for Phase 2 of its Inquiry into the Acquisition of Renewable Natural Gas by Public Utilities in BC (RNG Inquiry).
The BCUC established its RNG Inquiry in 2021 to examine several issues related to BC public utilities’ acquisition of RNG. The RNG Inquiry set out to determine a definition for RNG, how it can be acquired by public utilities, and how it can be delivered to utility customers, among other items.
The RNG Inquiry Phase 1 Final Report was released in July 2022 with the following key findings:
|How is RNG acquired?
|
|Environmental Attributes
|
|Notional Delivery
|
In Phase 2 of the RNG Inquiry, the BCUC further explored notional delivery, the role of environmental attributes, and other matters. Some of the BCUC’s key findings from the Phase 2 Final Report include:
|Definition of RNG
|
|Abated Gas
|
|BCUC Jurisdiction
|
|Acquiring RNG from Outside of BC
|
The BCUC also made several recommendations regarding the acquisition of RNG by public utilities in BC. These recommendations include:
|Reporting Requirements
|
|Legislative Changes
|
|Gas Marketers
|
For more information about the BCUC’s RNG Inquiry, please visit the proceeding webpage.
Background
The BCUC initiated the RNG Inquiry in 2021 following its review of a biomethane purchase agreement (BPA) between FortisBC Energy Inc. (FEI) and Shell North America (Canada) Inc. (Shell). The BCUC determined that the BPA between FEI and Shell qualified as a prescribed undertaking under BC’s CEA and GGRR, by Order E-14-21. The CEA and GGRR set out BC’s clean energy objectives and legislative framework.
The BCUC noted that the FEI-Shell BPA proceeding raised several issues regarding public utilities’ acquisition of RNG. In particular, the BCUC noted that there are no definitions of RNG or environmental attributes in the GGRR or CEA. Further, it is not clear whether natural gas paired with an environmental attribute is RNG. Therefore, the BCUC considered it valuable to have definitions of RNG, biogas, biomass, and environmental attributes for the BCUC to use in future proceedings considering RNG contracts.
About the BCUC
The BCUC is a regulatory agency responsible for the oversight of energy utilities and compulsory auto insurance in British Columbia. It is the BCUC’s role to balance the interests of customers with the interests of the businesses it regulates. The BCUC carries out fair and transparent reviews of matters within its jurisdiction and considers public input where public interest is impacted.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Krissy Van Loon
Manager, Communications
Phone: 604.660.4727
Email: [email protected]