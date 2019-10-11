BDO commits to 1 million meals for Drive Away Hunger campaign

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For the 12th year, BDO Canada is helping to fight hunger, supporting Farm Credit Canada’s annual Drive Away Hunger campaign. To celebrate this long-standing commitment, the firm is aiming to collect 1 million meals to that go directly to food banks and school feeding programs in Canada.

“This time of year is really inspiring for us all at BDO,” said Pat Kramer, Chief Executive Officer, BDO Canada. “We come together to give back to the communities where we work and live in. I’m proud of our goal for 1 million meals – something we can achieve with our passion, teamwork and drive to make a positive impact.”Established in 2004, Drive Away Hunger came to be when a Farm Credit Canada employee drove an open-cab tractor trailer around Ontario for eight days to collect almost 60,000 pounds of food. The campaign has grown to become the largest employee-led food drive in Canada, with 100 per cent of donations directly benefiting local charities.To learn more about the 2019 FCC Drive Away Hunger campaign, visit www.fccdriveawayhunger.ca .

BDO’s campaign is running until October 16.About BDO

BDO Canada LLP is a leading provider of professional services to clients of all sizes in virtually all business sectors. Our team delivers a comprehensive range of assurance, accounting, tax, and advisory services, complemented by a deep industry knowledge gained from nearly 100 years of working within local communities.

FCC is Canada's leading agriculture lender, with a healthy loan portfolio of more than $33 billion. Our employees are dedicated to the future of Canadian agriculture and its role in feeding an ever-growing world.

