BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc. Commences Initial Worldwide Product Sales

VICTORIA, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BEACN Wizardry and Magic Inc. (“BEACN” or the “Company”) has been working tirelessly over the past 20 months to bring BEACN Mic, BEACN Mix, and BEACN Mix Create to market. We’re excited to share that all three BEACN products will be available for purchase on January 31, 2022 at 9 am PST and announce pricing for each unit.

BEACN Mic is the world’s most advanced USB-C microphone. While many traditional microphone setups require hundreds of dollars in hardware and software plugins, BEACN Mic condenses them all into one sleek package. BEACN Mic also comes with BEACN Mixing Suite so you have full control over your audio levels for yourself and your audience.

BEACN Mic will retail for US$279 and can be purchased on January 31st, 2022 at 9 am PST at www.beacn.com and on Amazon.com shortly thereafter.

BEACN Mix is an audio controller for Windows. We collect all of your audio sources and make them easily assignable to a knob – so control of your audio is right at your fingertips. We designed BEACN Mix to not require any drivers. The best part? BEACN Mix works with any hardware that shows up in Windows, so you can keep using all of your favorite gear.

BEACN Mix will retail for US$149 and can be purchased on January 31st, 2022 at 9 am PST at www.beacn.com and on Amazon.com shortly thereafter.

BEACN Mix Create is a powerful audio mixer for content creators. Finally, creators can have all of their favorite features right at the tips of their fingers – no matter what audio setup they are using. Utilize submixes so you and your audience always have the perfect mix; Knob Paging lets you have more than 4 sources for you to control; and our advanced routing makes it easy to send audio wherever you want, whenever you want.

BEACN Mix Create will retail for US$199 and can be purchased on January 31st, 2022 at 9 am PST at www.beacn.com and on Amazon shortly thereafter.

