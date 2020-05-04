BeeHigh Vital Elements Inc. (BeeHighVE) receives stamp of approval from Health Canada to sell to the cannabis retail market!

CORNER BROOK, Newfoundland and Labrador, May 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BeeHigh Vital Elements Inc. (BeeHighVE), is pleased to announce that after a full facility and pre-sales audit (onsite visit) by Health Canada Inspectors, it has received approval from Health Canada to sell cannabis products to provincially and territorially authorized retailers and to holders of a licence for sale for medical purposes.

BeeHighVE was the first new company in Canada to receive a standard cultivation license under the new Cannabis Regulations. It is also the first and only local Newfoundland company to be granted authorization to sell its own locally grown and processed cannabis in the province.BeeHighVE feels fortunate to have the opportunity to move the company forward amidst the economic turmoil of Covid-19. “We are thankful to Health Canada and the Navigator Program for continuing to work with us through these trying times,” says Rita Hall, BeeHighVE President and CEO. “We have been running the operation since 2017 without revenue, so we were quite excited to get the news on May 1st,” she says.Over the next year, BeeHighVE will be expanding on its existing property – increasing cultivation space and adding an area for edible production. The company is in the process of finalizing a distribution deal with the Province of NL – which potentially includes a store front in the City of Corner Brook as well as other incentives that are provided to local companies. This will allow BeeHighVE to hire additional full- and part-time workers for both the facility and the retail location. The economic spinoff will extend to a variety of suppliers and the construction industry in the province.When asked where the company is going next, Hall said they will be applying for a research license and will be working to bring their edibles to market asap. Until then, the company is excited to get the BeeHighVE Brand, including carefully hand-crafted THC and CBD products, out to market.As the company continues to progress, BeeHighVE is laying the foundation for becoming one of Atlantic Canada’s top Craft Cannabis Producers.Contact Information

