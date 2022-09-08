Behr Paint Company Commemorates its 75th Anniversary

An award-winning manufacturer of highly rated paints, primers, and stains demonstrates its commitment to its core values with makeovers at four non-profit organizations across Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Behr Paint Company is celebrating 75 years of making life more colourful. To commemorate this grand anniversary, Behr is giving mood-boosting makeovers to four non-profit organizations across Canada who are committed to providing temporary and/or long-term housing support to those in need.

Established in 2003, the Behr Cares volunteer program provides Berh team members eight hours of paid time annually to serve a charitable organization of their choice. Behr employees from around the country will rally together and volunteer their time to complete indoor and outdoor painting projects for these deserving organizations within their communities. These makeovers are intended to refresh common areas and bring positivity into the space in which residents live. A local artist will complement the project by designing, creating, and painting a wall mural to help complete the space.

“It’s incredible how a fresh coat of paint can help create a constructive mindset and generate an optimistic liveliness in any environment,” says Christine Speagle, Director, Brand Marketing at Behr Canada. “We’re excited to bring this to life as part of our 75th anniversary celebrations, and we’re extremely grateful for the passionate, colourful, and dedicated personalities of our employees, as projects like this would not be possible without their help.”

During this anniversary year, Behr is committed to contributing to the community in meaningful ways that not only honours its history but embraces the joy every fresh coat of paint delivers. A refreshed space no matter where you call ‘home’, can positively change your mood, help you feel satisfied, and provide you with motivation, both physically and mentally.

“Doing the right thing and supporting communities where our employees live and work is a long part of Behr’s history and we believe we share a responsibility, both as a company and as individuals, to support that commitment,” says Greg Szott, Senior Vice President of Sales at Behr Canada. “Over the last 75 years, the company has demonstrated its commitment to local communities through grants, group volunteer events, in-kind product donations, and partnerships with non-profit organizations.”

The makeovers to help celebrate Behr’s 75th anniversary will be completed during Fall 2022.

Charitable Recipients

The Kettle Society, located in Vancouver, BC, has empowered people living with mental illness, substance use, poverty, and/or homelessness for more than 40 years, by providing housing, employment, community services and enrichment programs in the local area.

S.H.I.F.T, located in Alliston, ON, was founded in 2017 and is the only service of its kind in South Simcoe County. S.H.I.F.T stands for Support and Hope for Individuals and Families Today and provides safe, respectful, and welcoming overnight accommodations, meals, and other lifesaving supports to youth, men, women, and families experiencing or at-risk of homelessness and/or food insecurity.



Maison Stéphane Fallu, located in Chambly, QC, provides housing for foster care children who are now considered adults and do not have a place to live. The charity assists in facilitating the transition into adulthood by offering accommodation and teaching the skills required to lead a life of independence.

Phoenix Youth Programs, located in Halifax, NS, is a non-profit, community-based organization established in 1987. Phoenix has been dedicated to supporting youth between the ages of 11 and 24, their families, and communities. Phoenix provides programs tailored to each person’s unique needs, lived experience, and personal strengths with services including shelter, food, housing support, health care, and employment services.

For more information about BEHR, visit behr.ca.

For more information about the mood-boosting makeovers or Behr’s 75th anniversary, please contact: Christina Davidson – Harbinger Communications, 289-259-5233, [email protected]

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company, and maker of the BEHR®, KILZ®, WHIZZ® and E&J® brands is dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, professionals, architects, and designers with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and value. For more information, visit behr.ca. Professional contractors can visit behrpro.ca to learn about BEHR Products and BEHR PROTM Services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

Behr and the Behr logo are registered trademarks of Behr Process Corporation.



CBJ Newsmakers