Behr Paint Company Introduces BEHR PREMIUM™ Spray Paint

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Behr Paint Company introduced BEHR PREMIUM™ Spray Paint today, available nationwide in 36 colours including eight new metallic finishes like Antique Copper, Dark Steel, and Soft Iron. The aerosol spray paints feature an enhanced formulation that combines paint and primer properties in a single can, delivering a premium, durable finish that will help revitalize furniture and décor items inside and outside of the home.

“BEHR PREMIUM Spray Paint is a necessary staple to have handy for home refresh projects,” said Jodi Allen, Behr Global Chief Marketing Officer. “The variety of available paint colours invite you to #SprayItYourWay, giving new life to household items from dining room tables to outdoor wicker chairs. The transformation opportunities are endless.”

The spray paints are designed for both indoor and outdoor use; seamlessly adhesive to a variety of surfaces including wood, metal, plastic, cast stone, and wicker. Their enhanced formulation combines paint and primer in a single ergonomically developed can, delivering a premium, durable finish across popular colours and finishes. The unique, ergonomic shape of the can and its comfort tip deliver a superior spray experience that fights fatigue, confirming a smooth finish with every spray.

BEHR PREMIUM Spray Paint is a transformative, easy-to-use product that offers endless creative options for your next summer DIY project. Choose the colour that works best with your décor and makeover items around your home or outdoor space with the press of a fingertip. DIY options are endless and can be big or small including side tables, chairs, benches, planters, serving trays and lanterns.

BEHR PREMIUM™ Spray Paint can be found exclusively at The Home Depot, available in 28 core colours, including Behr’s 2022 Colour of the Year, Breezeway, as well as eight metallic colours, including Oil Rubbed Bronze, Titanium, and Champagne Gold.

For more information, visit https://www.behr.ca/consumer/products/decorative-finishes/behr-premium-spray-paint/

About Behr Paint Company

Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company and maker of the BEHR®, KILZ®, WHIZZ® and E&J® brands is dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, professionals, architects and designers with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and value. For more information, visit Behr.ca. Professional contractors can visit BEHRPRO.ca to learn about BEHR Products and BEHR PRO® Services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

Certain surfaces may require additional prepping and priming.

Behr and the Behr logo are registered trademarks of Behr Process Corporation.

