Ben Mulroney joins the advisory board of same day delivery provider Trexity

Toronto, Ontario, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TORONTO — Trexity, the same-day, on-demand local delivery company, co-founded by former Shopify executive Alok Ahuja, announced today that Ben Mulroney will be joining its advisory board.

After an illustrious twenty year media career, Ben Mulroney is shifting his focus from broadcast news to passion driven project development. This new focus includes partnering with ground breaking Canadian technology companies. Ben is placing his support behind technology ‘disruptors’ destined to make a significant impact on the Canadian business landscape. Notably, Ben has already co-founded the Fintech startup Orchard Technologies, which is set to deliver on its promise of innovative and inclusive financial services for 2023. Up next, Ben will be joining the Trexity advisory board to help guide the last mile logistics technology platform through its next phase of growth.

“It took just one conversation and Ben understood what we were trying to achieve,” reflected Alok Ahuja, CEO of Trexity. “He was an immediate supporter of our vision that local small and medium-sized businesses can be empowered to take on huge online retailers with a simple, easily integrated, cost effective, delivery platform.”

“Trexity is a compelling combination of an ingenious platform, plus a leadership team with a genuine desire to do good for our community of small business owners,” said Mulroney. “On top of that, they have a strong belief in using their powers for good by supporting prominent charities that are doing outstanding work. Trexity is the next big thing, and they are doing it with a big heart, I was onboard almost immediately.”

Ben will be an important strategic partner for the team at Trexity, contributing to their continued growth by lending his sizable voice in the communities Trexity serves. He will help guide the executive team on important strategic decisions while helping to connect Trexity to audiences and investors across Canada and beyond.

About Trexity

Co-founded in 2019 by ex-Shopify exec Alok Ahuja and LaunchFort co-founders Mathieu Bouchard and Darren Schnare, Trexity is a same-day on-demand local delivery technology platform for online and bricks & mortar businesses. The Trexity platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to deliver physical products in near real-time to their customers by harnessing the collective power of an independent courier community. The Trexity delivery platform supports single delivery and multi-stop requirements, allowing customers to scale their businesses faster—while keeping costs down with no extra fees or subscription requirements.

For more information please visit: trexity.com

About Ben

Ben Mulroney was a prominent television and radio host for over 20 years. He hosted the CTV entertainment news program ‘etalk’ for eighteen years, and co-hosted CTV’s national news program “Your Morning” for more than 5 years. During his esteemed broadcast career Ben became one of Canada’s most prominent media personalities, interviewing and working with high-profile artists and newsmakers from across North America and around the world.

