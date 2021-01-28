Benevity’s “Dear 2020 Challenge” Exceeds Goal of 3 Million Acts of Goodness

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Benevity, Inc., the leading provider of global corporate purpose software, today announced that its “Dear 2020 challenge”, a movement of Goodness fueled by collective action, engaged 470,000 people and 493 companies to achieve 3,357,236 acts of Goodness in December – surpassing the ambitious goal of 3 million.

The challenge launched on December 1, 2020, to coincide with GivingTuesday. Acknowledging the setbacks of 2020, it invited companies and their people to “take back” the year by completing individual acts of Goodness that include supporting nonprofits with donations, grants or volunteer time; taking positive actions and tracking the activities; using incentives and rewards to encourage more Goodness like donation matching, charitable gift cards, or charitable currency for customers or employees; and much more.The first day of the campaign alone set a strong pace for the month with 400,000 acts of Goodness, including $55.5 million in donations, 100,000 volunteer hours and 1,200 positive actions logged on the Benevity platform.Hundreds of brands across industries joined in, including CMC Materials, Hg, Jacobs and Smartsheet, by engaging their employees, customers and communities in a variety of ways.“We were thrilled to partake in Dear 2020,” said M.K. Racine, Social Responsibility Manager at Mortenson. “Whenever I explained the challenge to our team members, they got goosebumps. It was such a creative and kind way to come together at the end of a very chaotic, confusing and challenging year. We are so appreciative of Benevity’s efforts and ideas, and happy to be part of the initiative.”Dear 2020 HighlightsBenevity processed $375 million in donations through its platform — 20 percent more than the previous monthly donation record that was set in June 2020.1.5 million volunteer hours were tracked, even with in-person volunteering restrictions due to the pandemic.346 percent growth in Missions activities completed for the month compared to December 2019.Companies that took part in the Dear 2020 challenge saw overall engagement in their corporate purpose programs grow by an average of 5 percent in December.Other innovative ways Benevity clients contributed to acts of Goodness include:Cancelling holiday parties and sending the savings to their employees to give back to their communitiesDistributing charitable gift cards to clientsMatching donations from their customers and the public

“The creativity, innovation and adaptability we saw from corporate purpose leaders this year, as we all navigated uncharted waters, has been truly inspiring,” said Sona Khosla, VP Marketing at Benevity. “The purpose of the Dear 2020 challenge was to bring our client community together to say goodbye to an especially tough year with something we do best: Goodness. The remarkable results clearly demonstrate that together, we’ve taken back 2020 through more than three million acts of Goodness, big and small. And we did it in a way that lifts everyone up — causes, communities, companies and people.”

