Bessor Announces the Resignation of Vice President, Exploration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bessor Minerals Inc. (TSXV:BST) (“Bessor” or the “Company“) announces that Tracy Hurley has resigned as Vice President, Exploration. The Company thanks Ms. Hurley for her contributions over many years and wishes her well in her future endeavours.

 

 

 

 

BESSOR MINERALS INC.

 

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo.

President, CEO & Director

 

For further information, contact:

Investor Relations

Email: info@bessorminerals.com

Website: www.bessorminerals.com

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


