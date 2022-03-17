Bessor Announces Transfer to NEX

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bessor Minerals Inc. (TSXV:BST) (“Bessor“) announces that it has been advised by the TSX Venture Exchange that its listing will be transferred to the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange effective as of the opening of trading on March 21, 2022. The transfer is a result of Bessor not meeting Tier 2 continued listing requirements. Bessor’s share symbol will change from BST to BST.H on such date.‎

Bessor continues to review and consider business opportunities and its ‎transfer to NEX will not materially impact this strategy.‎

BESSOR MINERALS INC.

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo.

President, CEO & Director

For further information, contact:

Investor Relations

Tel: 250-729-0453

Email: info@bessorminerals.com

Website: www.bessorminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

This news release contains certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in respect of Bessor’s potential business opportunities and the effect that the transfer to NEX will have on Bessor’s business strategy. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. This forward-looking information reflects Bessor’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Bessor and on assumptions Bessor believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the current share price of Bessor’s common shares; Bessor’s current understanding and analysis of its projects and the exploration required for such projects; the costs of exploration on Bessor’s projects; the accuracy of information presented to Bessor in relation to business opportunities; and market acceptance of Bessor’s business strategy. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Bessor to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; ‎the early stage development of Bessor’s projects; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; commodity prices; competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation or income tax legislation, affecting Bessor; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of other risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Bessor’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Bessor does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



CBJ Newsmakers