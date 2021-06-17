BestLifeRewarded® Named Top Wellness Program

OAKVILLE, Ontario, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BestLifeRewarded® Innovations (BLRI) is excited to announce that it has been awarded the Canadian HR Reporter’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Award in the Top Wellness Programs category. BLRI was the proud recipient of the Readers’ Choice Award in 2020 and is honoured to receive this distinguished recognition for the second year in a row.

Canadian HR Reporter has served as one of Canada’s leading human resources publications for over 3 decades, proving itself to be an indispensable guide for human resources management. With the publication’s esteemed readership of HR professionals spanning nationwide, BLRI is proud to be recognized as the Readers’ Choice of industry leader in Wellness Programming.

Since its founding in 2010, BLRI has been improving employee health by providing a comprehensive wellness platform with proven results. Organizations that implement BLRI’s corporate wellness program have seen unprecedented and sustained engagement and witness significant improvements in overall employee health. Through a small steps approach that rewards participants for their effort, not just outcomes, employees not only enjoy using the platform but have leveraged it to pursue and achieve their health goals. The plug-and-play nature of BestLifeRewarded®, the ability to customize and the fully integrated reporting portal creates a seamless integration experience, making it a popular choice for HR professionals and organizational leaders who choose to implement the wellness program.

“Thank you to Canadian HR Reporter and its esteemed readership for naming BestLifeRewarded as the Readers’ Choice in the Top Wellness Programs category,” says Cynthia Hastings-James, co-founder of BestLifeRewarded Innovations, “We are honoured to have received this distinction for the second year in a row and would like to express our gratitude to those who voted and to our clients and members for their dedication to health and well-being.”

About BestLifeRewarded Innovations

BestLifeRewarded is a health behaviour change system. BLRI gives employers the opportunity to take a proactive role in managing the wellness of their employees by providing resources and programs centred on overall well-being. BestLifeRewarded supports over 12,000 Canadian companies and nearly four million Canadians and growing. The platform has been recognized globally for its evidence-informed innovation in health behaviour change. For more information on BestLifeRewarded Innovations, please visit www.BestLifeRewarded.com.

Media contact

Cynthia Hastings-James

BestLifeRewarded Innovations

2525 Old Bronte Rd, Suite 300

Oakville, ON, L6M 4J2

Office: 905-336-1000

Cynthia@bestliferewarded.com

