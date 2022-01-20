BetterLife Receives FDA Response On Its Pre-IND Application For Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Treatment With BETR-001

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of 2nd-generation non-hallucinogenic psychedelic analogs for the treatment of neuropsychological disorders, is pleased to announce it has received a written response from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to its pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) application for the treatment of MDD with BETR-001. BETR-001 (2-bromo-LSD, formerly TD-0148A) is a non-hallucinogenic derivative of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and is currently undergoing IND-enabling non-clinical studies and GMP manufacturing for clinical trials. The FDA response is in general agreement with the Company’s planned program for the development of BETR-001 and provided guidance regarding the BETR-001 IND-enabling non-clinical toxicology studies, its manufacturing strategy, and initial proposed clinical trial parameters.

“We are very pleased with the outcome of the BETR-001 pre-IND meeting with the FDA. The response from the FDA confirms that our current program will support the filing of BETR-001’s IND application and initiation of human clinical trials by the third quarter of this year. Being a non-hallucinogenic derivative of LSD makes BETR-001 a unique molecule with therapeutic potential for the treatment of debilitating psychiatric and neurological disorders with high unmet need, such as major depressive disorders and cluster headaches. Our team is fully dedicated to start the human clinical trials in the United States by early second half of this year,” said BetterLife’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ahmad Doroudian.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing two compounds, BETR-001 and BETR-002, to treat neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-001 (formerly TD-0148A), which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is a non-hallucinogenic and non-controlled LSD derivative in development and it is unique in that it is unregulated and therefore can be self-administered. BetterLife’s synthesis patent for BETR-001 eliminates regulatory hurdles and its pending patent for composition and method of use covers treatment of depression, cluster headaches, post-traumatic stress disorder and other neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-002 (formerly TD-010), which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is based on honokiol, the active anxiolytic ingredient of magnolia bark. BetterLife’s pending method of use and formulations patent covers treatment of anxiety related disorders including benzodiazepine dependency.

BetterLife also owns a drug candidate for the treatment of viral infections such as COVID-19 and is in the process of seeking strategic alternatives for further development.

