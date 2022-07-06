BetterLife Secures Additional Mitacs Funding in Collaboration with Carleton University Research Team for BETR-001 Preclinical Depression Studies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of cutting-edge treatments for mental disorders, is pleased to announce that a joint application to the Mitacs Accelerate program, in collaboration with Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles at Carleton University (Carleton) Department of Neuroscience, was successfully funded for research into the anti-depressant effects and mechanism of action (“MOA”) of BETR-001 in preclinical models of depression.

BETR-001 is a second-generation Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (“LSD”) derivative molecule that BetterLife believes will mimic the therapeutic potential of LSD without causing psychedelic effects, such as hallucinations.

“BETR-001 is a potential novel therapy to treat debilitating psychiatric disorders with high unmet need, such as treatment-resistant severe depression and cluster headaches. BetterLife’s goal is to bring this treatment to Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application and the clinic as soon as possible, and the scientific expertise of Carleton University’s team, headed by Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles at the Department of Neuroscience, is an ideal partner to help us realize our vision,” said BetterLife’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ahmad Doroudian.

As part of the funded Mitacs Accelerate Program, Dr. Argel Aguilar-Valles (Principal Investigator) and Dr. Vern Lewis (Postdoctoral Fellow) will continue to work with the BetterLife team to assess the efficacy and MOA of BETR-001 in depression models established in their lab.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing two compounds, BETR-001 and BETR-002, to treat neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-001, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is a non-hallucinogenic and non-controlled LSD derivative in development and it is unique in that it is unregulated and therefore can be self-administered. BetterLife’s synthesis patent for BETR-001 eliminates regulatory hurdles and its pending patent for composition and method of use covers treatment of depression, cluster headaches, post-traumatic stress disorder and other neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-002, which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is based on honokiol, the active anxiolytic ingredient of magnolia bark. BetterLife’s pending method of use and formulations patent covers treatment of anxiety related disorders including benzodiazepine dependency.

BetterLife also owns a drug candidate for the treatment of viral infections such as COVID-19 and is in the process of seeking strategic alternatives for further development.

For further information, please visit BetterLife Pharma.

About the Department of Neuroscience at Carleton University

Carleton Neuroscience has an international reputation for research on stress and its effects on brain functioning and mental health. The department has an interdisciplinary approach to understanding the emergence, prevention and treatment of mental and physical disorders.

For more information, please visit www.carleton.ca/neuroscience.

About Mitacs

Mitacs is a national, not-for-profit organization that has designed and delivered research and training programs in Canada for 20 years. Working with an extensive network of postsecondary partners, and both federal and provincial governments, we build collaborations that support industrial and social innovation in Canada. Mitacs has worked with thousands of private sector and not-for-profit organizations as well as 78 universities and 77 college, CÉGEP and polytechnic partners to fuel strategic relationships that power Canadian innovation excellence.

To learn more about the organization, please visit https://www.mitacs.ca/en.

