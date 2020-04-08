betterU closes deal with USA Paramount Staffing for their newly launched Ready-To-Go SaaS Enterprise skills development

OTTAWA, April 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — betterU Education Corp. (TSX VENTURE: BTRU, Frankfurt: 5OGA) (the “Company” or “betterU“) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an annual Software as a Service (“SaaS” or “Ready-To-Go”) Enterprise agreement with one of the largest staffing firms in the USA, Paramount Staffing (“Paramount”).Earlier this year, betterU’s CEO Brad Loiselle met in Chicago with Paramount’s VP of Sales Anthony Hegarty and President Matthew Schubert to demo the Company’s SaaS Enterprise Ready-To-Go platform. Paramount, is a $200+ Million USD Staffing Firm, with over 300 employees across the USA and Canada and, like many organizations, were in search of learning and development resources and skills development tools that was cost effective, agile, mobile and scalable to help support their employees’ learning on the go. Many company’s Learning and Development managers often do not have the ability or bandwidth to bring together the content required to support all their departments and teams. betterU, supported by many of their global education and assessment partners has been able to curate and integrate a Ready-To-Go content library across top subjects so that HR managers could provide simple access to their entire organization.“With betterU’s Ready-To-Go platform offering so much value-add for a very appealing monthly subscription cost per employee, it was a no brainer for us to work together as we train and develop our rapidly growing sales teams. Brad and his team have been incredible with their development work, turnaround time and innovative thinking on how to support us during these unprecedented times. We are excited about the many great things we will do together over the coming years,” said Tony Hegarty, Vice President Paramount Staffing.Ready-To-Go, launched early 2020 and was developed to support corporate needs -in delivering and managing effective skills development. The base program, for only $19.95 per employee per month includes an assessment of an employee’s current skills and up to 4 learning paths per month per employee, broken into microlearning programs to support and reinforce on-demand learning. Each month the employee is reassessed to determine their improvements in their skills gap and their learning path is adjusted accordingly. In addition, employers can use Ready-To-Go to support orientation programs, onboarding, policy and procedure updates and more customized solutions to meet their unique needs and challenges.“Our team has been working closely with our global education partners to build a solution that focuses on employee’s skills development rather then simply selling courses. With Ready-To-Go we are focused on providing only what an employee needs to support their corporate requirements. This approach creates better results, while saving money and time,” said Brad Loiselle, President, CEO betterU.About betterU Education Corp.betterU is an education-to-employment technology company offering an end-to-end solution leveraging business intelligence to automate skilling, reskilling and upskilling for companies operating on domestic and global scales. If you are looking for support in regards to COVID-19, please visit https://readytogo.betteru.ca/ to download your free COVID-19 Resource Toolkit.betterU has integrated into its platform the content, technology and support for tailored skills assessments, learning pathways and training modules from 100+ of the world’s leading online education providers. betterU’s eco-system includes detailed job, skill, employer, and educational profiles spanning 3,000+ standardized jobs. betterU’s integrated platform is the most efficient solution to address evolving skilling challenges for employers and employees through the employment lifecycle from entry level to executive. We don’t sell content, we help build better people. About Paramount StaffingParamount Staffing has created a strong reputation providing industrial staffing services for a wide variety of businesses. Their success is their ability to incorporate top performancing teams at their locations with a focus on the industrial sector of the market.Paramount Staffing believes in working closely with clients, learning their long-term vision and long-term strategies. These strategic relationships allow Paramount Staffing to take full responsibility for both short and long-term staffing needs. The company’s complete focus on the industrial client makes them different from other companies who do not specialize. This focus allows Paramount Staffing to have dedicated team members who are trained, knowledgeable, and fully prepared to assist you in your recruiting needs.For more information, please visit https://corporate.betteru.ca/corporate-gov/ For more information about betterU’s Enterprise SaaS Program please visit https://readytogo.betteru.ca/ Contact:Brad Loiselle, CEO

1-613-695-4100betterU Education Corp.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@betteru.ca Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

