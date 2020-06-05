betterU Education Provides Corporate Update

OTTAWA, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — betterU Education Corp. (TSX VENTURE: BTRU, Frankfurt: 5OGA) (the “Company” or “betterU”) would like to provide an update on the development of the Company.Corporate UpdatebetterU launches Software as a Service (SaaS) Learning Management System (LMS) – To support betterU’s B2B Ready-To-Go mobile platform, the company has developed and fully integrated a skills development LMS that enables corporate clients, schools and government clients to manage their teams, assign skills programs, access robust reporting and much more. betterU’s skills development LMS integrates seamlessly with the Ready-To-Go mobile platform and assessment system creating a more comprehensive skilling solution for the market. The Skills Development LMS has already received high reviews from betterU’s clients. The skills development LMS provides betterU with the ability to manage scale more effectively, putting control in the hands of companies, with the governance, structure and backend being managed by the betterU team. A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df31a720-9d8b-47dc-919b-b0a38fc327a4 Corporate Clients – betterU continues to work closely with Positive Ventures Group in Canada and Paramount Staffing in the USA for the development and growth of their programs. betterU has the completed tools and resources to effectively support growth opportunities within both these clients, and their clients as well. The Company announced on April 8th 2020 the signing of Paramount Staffing as a new client. Paramount Staffing, is a subsidiary of Proman, based in France, a multibillion-dollar staffing company with over 50,000 global employees and more than 20,000 corporate clients. betterU, by focusing on Paramount’s needs to support their teams across the USA and Canada, opens opportunities to support the entire organization.

Corporate Visibility – betterU has officially launched its social media programs across multiple social media platforms. If you are not following betterU already, please follow on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram . betterU has surpassed over 130,000 followers on Facebook. The social program provides highlights about company advancements, new products and services, the TIPS (Tackling Ideas that Provide Skills) program and much more. In addition to providing awareness through social media, the company will be launching this quarter their newsletter and blogging portal that will be available at https://corporate.betteru.ca/ .

Funding – the Company has been approved for a $40,000 interest free 2-year loan and a $41,000 IRAP IAP grant to support employees over the next three months as well as to support current business needs. The Company has applied for additional non-dilutive funding through other such government programs.About betterU Education Corp.betterU is an education-to-employment technology company offering an end-to-end solution leveraging business intelligence to automate skilling, reskilling and upskilling for companies operating on domestic and global scales.betterU has integrated into its platform the content, technology and support for tailored skills assessments, learning pathways and training modules from 100+ of the world’s leading online education providers. betterU’s eco-system includes detailed job, skill, employer, and educational profiles spanning 3,000+ standardized jobs. betterU’s integrated platform is the most efficient solution to address evolving skilling challenges for employers and employees through the employment lifecycle from entry level to executive. We don’t sell content, we help build better people. For more information, please visit https://corporate.betteru.ca/corporate-gov/ Contact:Brad Loiselle, CEO

1-613-695-4100

bloiselle@betteru.ca betterU Education Corp.

Investor Relations

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



