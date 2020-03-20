betterU / Ottolearn launch FREE COVID-19 mobile resource toolkit to fight the global crisis

OTTAWA, March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — betterU Education Corp. (TSX VENTURE: BTRU, Frankfurt: 5OGA) (the “Company” or “betterU”) is pleased to announce the launch of a curated COVID-19 Resource Toolkit to help support individuals, employees, employers and governments in managing this crisis by providing access to relevant, current and critical global information.

The speed in which COVID-19 has hit the world, closing businesses, cities and countries, has created a global panic and confusion that has only been compounded by the wave of both social media and the sensationalism of the media. betterU who is focused on education realized that their recently launched SaaS Mobile Enterprise solution, Ready-To-Go, could be adapted to help support the world by curating global content into one source application that could be made available instantly across the world in up to 20 languages. Please visit https://readytogo.betteru.ca/ to start the process of downloading the app and getting access to your COVID-19 Resource Toolkit.Over the last several weeks, betterU doubled down their efforts in the development of the COVID-19 Resource Toolkit. The Company added modules into Ready-To-Go that comprised of content, links, fact sheets, PDFs, videos and graphics to support detailed information on the virus, live updates, risks of infection, symptoms and treatments, how to prepare, proper hygiene, self-isolation, managing anxiety and stress, travel advice, information for children, vulnerable populations, myths and questions and more! The information has been curated only from reliable sources such as the World Health Organization (WHO), Centre for Disease and Protection (CDC), the Canadian Government, many medical professional and leading global experts.In addition to critical information about the virus, betterU has reached out to many of their global educators and partners for assistance in being able to provide their technology and learning programs that could support a free solution supporting people now working from home, to help deal with financial management, their home working environment, support risks and fear management, effective communication virtually and much more. The goal is to provide a fully comprehensive resource toolkit that provides an all-in-one solution that informs, supports and helps advance personal and business successes in a time of critical need.“When betterU approached us about working together on this important issue, we had already been thinking about the how we could create something similar, so it was a no brainer for us to join betterU’s efforts. Our customers, their employees and their families are very important to us and we are working hard to support them all in this time of need.” Said Dan Belhassen, President of Neovation Learning Solutions – creators of the OttoLearn Agile Microlearning platform (Ottolearn.com)betterU, Ottolearn and their education partners are providing these services and content for free to ensure we can help everyone, everywhere. betterU is continuing its efforts to bring together global educators, influencers and more to help support the world.“These times are not easy, and we are all facing our own challenges. We need to come together as a community, a country and a world to support each other the best we can. This is what we thought could help, and while we know it is not enough, we hope it does support you.” Said Brad Loiselle, President and CEO of betterU.About betterU Education Corp.betterU is an education-to-employment technology company offering an end-to-end solution leveraging business intelligence to automate skilling, reskilling and upskilling for companies operating on domestic and global scales.betterU has integrated into its platform the content, technology and support for tailored skills assessments, learning pathways and training modules from 100+ of the world’s leading online education providers. betterU’s eco-system includes detailed job, skill, employer, and educational profiles spanning 3,000+ standardized jobs. betterU’s integrated platform is the most efficient solution to address evolving skilling challenges for employers and employees through the employment lifecycle from entry level to executive. We don’t sell content, we help build better people.For more information, please visit https://corporate.betteru.ca, https://readytogo.betteru.ca/Contact:Brad Loiselle, CEO

bloiselle@betteru.ca

1-613-695-4100betterU Education Corp.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@betteru.caAbout Neovation Learning SolutionsLed by award-winning Winnipeg entrepreneur Dan Belhassen, the Neovation Learning Solutions team is committed to providing over 500 clients worldwide (representing nearly a million learners) with “best-in class” L&D services. Clients reap the benefits of Neovation’s leading-edge software platforms (SmarterU.com and OttoLearn.com) and content creation services (Flarelearning.com.) Since 2012, Neovation has built a diverse and growing team of software developers, instructional and graphic designers, client care specialists and a sales and marketing team united with one purpose – to make learning magical for their clients. OttoLearn.com is Neovation’s agile microlearning platform that delivers knowledge retention and learner engagement to help companies improve their training KPIs.Media Contact: Dan Belhassen, President, Neovation Learning Solutions

https://www.neovation.com/ or https://www.ottolearn.com/

dcb@neovation.com – 204-594-1341 (x201) – Mobile: 204-955-8038Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa810f37-d751-4d4f-b9ff-73f0e0a6b6e5

CBJ Newsmakers