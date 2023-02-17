Beyond Alternatives Exhibiting at Total Product Expo 2023

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TAAT® GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT®”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Beyond Alternatives LLC (“Beyond Alternatives”) will be an exhibitor at the Total Product Expo (“TPE”), which is being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Wednesday, February 22, 2023 through Friday, February 24, 2023. Beyond Alternatives’ exhibit at TPE will be located at booth 2105. Earlier this month, Beyond Alternatives also exhibited at the CHAMPS Las Vegas trade show to launch its inaugural brand “Jayvees” (as announced in a press release dated February 6, 2023 ). At the CHAMPS trade show, the majority of Beyond Alternatives’ sales came from accounts which had previously done business with the Company and included positive responses to the new Jayvees products.

Previously known as “Tobacco Plus Expo”, TPE is a business-to-business (“B2B”) annual trade expo featuring thousands of products in categories to include tobacco and vaping, with the recent addition of gifts, snacks, and apparel. Along with the main three-day trade show, TPE also hosts an Industry Night Party for TPE badge holders. The 2023 TPE event has 30% more floor space than the 2022 event, including a dedicated space for new brands and product categories. More information about TPE can be found at the following link: https://totalproductexpo.com/

TAAT® Chief Executive Officer Michael Saxon commented, “Trade shows are an excellent way to meet buyers for independent and corporate retailers as well as distribution partners, which is why we are keen to build our presence in this circuit as Beyond Alternatives brings Jayvees to market as its inaugural brand. The TPE show, where the Company also exhibited in 2022, has expanded for the year 2023. Not just physically with 30% more floor space, but also in terms of the range of products on offer. Moving on from a specialty in tobacco products and titled ‘Tobacco Plus Expo’, TPE is now known as ‘Total Product Expo’ and is hosting vendors in added categories to include gifts, snacks, and apparel. I believe this aligns with the Company’s recent diversification of its own operations beyond a primary focus on tobacco alternatives. We are very much looking forward to Beyond Alternatives’ second trade show appearance in 2023 at next week’s TPE event.”

About TAAT® Global Alternatives Inc.

TAAT® is a vertically integrated consumer product and distribution company, generating more than CAD $90 million in overall gross revenue annually. TAAT® is strategically expanding its product categories including tobacco and reduced-risk alternatives, hemp, kratom, and other emerging CPG segments. TAAT® has facilities to include a processing plant in Nevada as well as a distribution centre in Canton, Ohio, leveraging existing retail shelf space and pipelines into national wholesale channels.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

