Beyond Oil Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2025

Revenue Up More Than 30x as compared to Q2 2024; Gross Margin Expansion and Substantial Reduction in Losses

Growth Trajectory Remained Strong

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE: BOIL) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, and provided a business update.

“We delivered solid second-quarter results that demonstrate both our strong growth trajectory and our disciplined approach to building the business,” said Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil. “Revenue grew more than 30 times compared to the same quarter last year, supported by increased demand from customers and distributors since our global launch at the beginning of 2025. Our gross margin expanded to 56.3%, a significant increase from 45.7% in the same period last year, while our net loss improved by 43% and comprehensive loss decreased by 91%. These improvements reflect both growing market adoption and operational efficiency.”

Mr. Or added:

“Increased revenue is directly correlated to our deliberate decision to focus on building sustainable, long-term partnerships rather than chasing quick wins or selling through small turn-key distributors simply to show quarterly growth. We continue to focus on new distributors and customers who can deliver lasting value and global reach. At the same time, we are working closely with our existing partners to ensure they are positioned for success, while refining our distribution network to align only with those capable of scaling with us. This disciplined approach ensures Beyond Oil is positioned to capture meaningful, recurring revenue with partners who share our vision. In parallel, we are in advanced commercial process with some of the most influential food brands in the world. While these agreements with strategic distributors and customers take time to execute, we are making strong progress, and our investors will begin to see the impact of these initiatives.

The Company is also investing significantly in sales and marketing initiatives in new territories, which we expect will drive additional growth in the near future. With our strong financial position, including nearly $12million in existing cash, expanding partnerships, and proven commercial traction globally, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead.”

The following disclosure does not constitute full disclosure of the Company’s financial and operational condition and is qualified by, and should be read in conjunction with, the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the period ending June 30, 2025 (the “MD&A”) and corresponding financial statements available at sedarplus.ca

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights

*All Figures in USD unless specifically mentioned otherwise

Revenue : Increased to $1.1 million in Q2 2025, compared to $35 thousand in Q2 2024 and $1.0 million in Q1 2025, , reflecting continued progress on commercial expansion initiatives.

: Increased to $1.1 million in Q2 2025, compared to $35 thousand in Q2 2024 and $1.0 million in Q1 2025, , reflecting continued progress on commercial expansion initiatives. Gross Profit : Increased to $615 thousand in Q2 2025, compared to $16 thousand in Q2 2024 and $513 thousand in Q1 2025, representing a 20% increase compared to Q1 2025. Gross profit margin improved to 56.3% in Q2 2025 compared to 45.7% in Q2 2024 and 50.7% in Q1 2025, reflecting cost efficiencies as our business continues to scale.

: Increased to $615 thousand in Q2 2025, compared to $16 thousand in Q2 2024 and $513 thousand in Q1 2025, representing a 20% increase compared to Q1 2025. Gross profit margin improved to 56.3% in Q2 2025 compared to 45.7% in Q2 2024 and 50.7% in Q1 2025, reflecting cost efficiencies as our business continues to scale. Cash Position : Strengthened to $12.9 million as of June 30, 2025 compared to $4.5 million at the end of Q1 2025 and $3.6 million as of December 31, 2024, reflecting the net proceeds from the recent investment led by Clal Insurance and exercise of 99.9% of the outstanding warrants during the first half of 2025.

: Strengthened to $12.9 million as of June 30, 2025 compared to $4.5 million at the end of Q1 2025 and $3.6 million as of December 31, 2024, reflecting the net proceeds from the recent investment led by Clal Insurance and exercise of 99.9% of the outstanding warrants during the first half of 2025. Operating Expenses : Cash operating expenses were $1.5 million in Q2 2025 compared to $0.8 million in Q2 2024, reflecting strategic investments in global expansion marketing initiatives, and operational capabilities to support the Company’s commercial growth. Total operating expenses reached $2.3 in Q2 2025 compared to $0.8 million in Q2 2024.

: Cash operating expenses were $1.5 million in Q2 2025 compared to $0.8 million in Q2 2024, reflecting strategic investments in global expansion marketing initiatives, and operational capabilities to support the Company’s commercial growth. Total operating expenses reached $2.3 in Q2 2025 compared to $0.8 million in Q2 2024. Net Loss: Improved to $0.8 million for Q2 2025 compared to $1.4 million for Q2 2024 as finance income more than offset the increased loss from operations.

Improved to $0.8 million for Q2 2025 compared to $1.4 million for Q2 2024 as finance income more than offset the increased loss from operations. Other Comprehensive Loss: Improved to $133 thousand in Q2 2025 compared to $1.5 million in Q2 2024 and $10.9 million in Q1 2025, a 91% reduction from year to year.

Recent Business Highlights

TSX Uplisting: On August 25, 2025, Beyond Oil announced that it had received conditional listing approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“ TSX ”) to uplist its common shares for trading on the TSX. Completion for uplisting is expected in the near future.

On August 25, 2025, Beyond Oil announced that it had received conditional listing approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (“ ”) to uplist its common shares for trading on the TSX. Completion for uplisting is expected in the near future. Sodexo Israel Supplier Agreement: Announced that Sodexo, Israel’s largest provider of catering services, has selected Beyond Oil as its new supplier of choice. Following a successful pilot at several key locations, Sodexo will now bring Beyond Oil’s patented filter powder to additional sites across Sodexo Israel’s catering network. Sodexo Israel uses approximately 400,000 liters of frying oil each year.

Announced that Sodexo, Israel’s largest provider of catering services, has selected Beyond Oil as its new supplier of choice. Following a successful pilot at several key locations, Sodexo will now bring Beyond Oil’s patented filter powder to additional sites across Sodexo Israel’s catering network. Sodexo Israel uses approximately 400,000 liters of frying oil each year. Strengthened Leadership Team : Announced the addition of Giora BarDea, the former CEO of Strauss Group, as VP of Global Strategy. In this new role, Mr. BarDea will focus on long-term strategic planning, expanding international partnerships, strengthening the distribution network, and leading go-to-market initiatives to accelerate the Company’s global growth strategy in the foodservice and food industries.

: Announced the addition of Giora BarDea, the former CEO of Strauss Group, as VP of Global Strategy. In this new role, Mr. BarDea will focus on long-term strategic planning, expanding international partnerships, strengthening the distribution network, and leading go-to-market initiatives to accelerate the Company’s global growth strategy in the foodservice and food industries. North American Market Expansion: Announced an agreement with Baruchi Global Capital granting them exclusive rights to market and sell Beyond Oil’s product to local restaurants, hotels, and catering companies throughout Mexico. Concurrently with entering into the Agreement, Baruchi Global Capital placed an initial order in the amount of 10.8 tons of Beyond Oil’s product.

Please review the Company’s MD&A for a detailed description of the status of each of the agreements and developments aforementioned.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company dedicated to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, reduce costs for food service companies and improve sustainability. The Company’s patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil’s solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools and military facilities. Beyond Oil’s product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit: www.beyondoil.co.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated size and closing date of the Offering and the intended use of proceeds thereof. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, we cannot assure that any patent will be issued as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will be issued in a form that will be advantageous to us. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. The Company is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Contacts:

Beyond Oil Ltd.

Jonathan Or, CEO

Phone: (857) 212-0076

[email protected]

ICR, LLC.

Reed Anderson

Michael Wolfe

Phone: 646-277-1260

[email protected]



