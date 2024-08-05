Beyond Oil Strengthens Leadership With Appointments of Giora Bardea and Daniel Birnbaum to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, today announced the appointment of two world-class consumer industry executives to its Advisory Board: Giora Bardea, former CEO and President of the Strauss Group, and Daniel Birnbaum, former CEO of SodaStream, who previously led its US$3.2 billion acquisition by PepsiCo in 2018.

Messrs Bardea and Birnbaum will join Mr. Arie Halpern, the current member of the Advisory Board.

The appointments come at a defining moment for Beyond Oil, as the Company moves beyond its startup roots into a mature commercial phase focused on global sales execution, operational scale, and sustained growth. With international pilots completed, distributor networks expanding, and rising interest from major QSR chains, Beyond Oil is expanding its leadership, infrastructure, and global partnerships required for large-scale deployment.

Leadership Designed for Scale

Giora Bardea

Mr. Bardea brings over three decades of global leadership experience in the food and beverage industry. As CEO and President of the Strauss Group, he oversaw multinational operations and strengthened strategic partnerships, including with PepsiCo.

Over the past year, Mr. Bardea has worked closely with Beyond Oil’s management team to help shape the company’s global strategy, organizational structure, and readiness for scale. With a deep understanding of the company’s technology and strong alignment with the founders’ long-term vision, he now expands his role through the Advisory Board at a moment when Beyond Oil is transforming into a fully commercial, sales-driven global company.

Quote – Giora Bardea:

“Over the past year, I have worked closely with Beyond Oil’s founders and management team and witnessed firsthand the Company’s evolution, from an innovative startup into a structured organization ready for global execution. Beyond Oil has the technology, the leadership, and the momentum to reshape a major category in the foodservice market. I am proud to deepen my involvement as the Company enters its commercial scale-up phase and accelerates its path to global growth.”

Daniel Birnbaum

Mr. Birnbaum is known for transforming SodaStream into a global brand recognized in over 45 countries and leading it to one of the largest consumer M&A transactions in the world. His expertise in operational scaling, disciplined commercial execution, and building global distribution systems is directly aligned with Beyond Oil’s next stage.

Mr. Birnbaum sees Beyond Oil’s product as a rare, high-impact innovation that can scale across thousands of locations globally, exactly the type of business inflection he has successfully led before.

Quote – Daniel Birnbaum:

“Beyond Oil offers a breakthrough solution with compelling value for operators: healthier food, reduced costs, and measurable sustainability. As the Company shifts from startup mode into a commercial organization built for scale, I believe I can help accelerate focus, execution, and global reach. The opportunity ahead is significant, and I look forward to supporting the team as Beyond Oil grows into a category-defining international company.”

Supporting Beyond Oil’s Shift Into a Global Commercial Operation

The Advisory Board will play a central role as Beyond Oil transitions from:

Pilot-driven startup → Sales-driven commercial organization

Local deployments → Global system for scale and replication

Founders-led processes → Operational excellence across markets

Early-stage traction → Sustained year-over-year growth

The Advisory Board will meet regularly with senior management to guide go-to-market systems, distributor management, scaling frameworks, operational readiness, and global strategy.

Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil, comments:

“This is a transformational moment for Beyond Oil. We are moving from being an early-stage startup into a structured, scalable, and sales-focused global company. Giora and Daniel bring the kind of leadership experience that accelerates this evolution. They have built global brands, created systems that scale, and delivered extraordinary growth in competitive markets. Their belief in Beyond Oil’s mission, and their willingness to actively support our next stage—reinforces our confidence as we build a global presence and deliver meaningful value to our customers and shareholders.”

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company dedicated to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, reduce costs for food service companies and improve sustainability. The Company’s patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil’s solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools and military facilities. Beyond Oil’s product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit: www.beyondoil.co

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of other relevant securities legislation, including applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflect Beyond Oil Ltd.’s current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Beyond Oil Ltd. are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “estimate”, “goal”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “strive”, “will”, “may” and “should” and similar expressions.

Although Beyond Oil Ltd., believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the USA and Canada, certain factors, not presently known to Beyond Oil Ltd., or that Beyond Oil Ltd., currently believes are not material, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements.

Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Beyond Oil Ltd., undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Beyond Oil Ltd.

Jonathan Or, CEO

Phone: (857) 212-0076

[email protected]

ICR, LLC.

Reed Anderson

Michael Wolfe

Phone: 646-277-1260

[email protected]



