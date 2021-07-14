BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Announces the Strategic Acquisition of Clean Air Club

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions (“BGE”, or “The Company”), the leader in providing filtration and indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions throughout Western Canada, today announced the acquisition of Clean Air Club Incorporated, a direct-to-consumer e-commerce company dedicated to “bringing clean air home”. The purchase officially closed on June 30th, 2021.

Based out of Edmonton, Alberta, the Clean Air Club operates as a subscription-based e-commerce business whereby homeowners sign up to receive replacement furnace filters delivered right to their doorstep. With the Clean Air Club, customers simply sign up and select the size and type of filter, as well as delivery frequency.

The Clean Air Club brings convenience to the often forgotten and time-consuming chore of purchasing replacement home furnace filters, while promoting healthy living and a healthy home. BGE will continue to operate and grow the Clean Air Club customer base in Edmonton, and also expand operations to other geographic markets.

Commenting on the acquisition, Ian MacGillivray, Director and Senior VP of Corporate Development for BGE said, “We are excited about the Clean Air Club as it allows us to build on our pursuit of delivering clean air to Western Canadians. Many people across the west breathe BGE clean air at work every day, but we’ve never been set up very well to service them conveniently at home. We think the timing is great to spread our wings into the consumer space given how important clean air has become for our health and how much time we spend indoors and at home. Doing everything possible to improve indoor air quality where we live is very important to us.”

Damon Atwood, co-founder of Clean Air Club commented, “We started the Clean Air Club after we learned how much filtration meant to our family’s health and figured there was a better way to buy – and be reminded to change – our furnace filters. We’re thrilled this journey continues and we’re excited to see where the great team at BGE can take this. They were the perfect fit for us, primarily because of their passion for improving indoor air quality and their ability to scale and grow the business to its potential.”

The founders of Clean Air Club and BGE have initiated the transfer of operations, and Atwood and his business partner and wife, Lauren Mintoff will remain involved as advisors until the transition is complete.

