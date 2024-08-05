Big Rock Brewery Appoints Interim Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSX: BR) (“Big Rock” or the “Corporation“) announce the appointment of Mr. William Woods CPA/CMA to the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective August 28th, 2025. Mr. Woods replaces Mr. James Chong, who served as the Corporation’s Chief Financial Officer for the past 13 months.

William joins us with over 25 years of Senior and C-suite financial leadership experience, and a proven track record of cost management and margin improvement, accountability, mentorship, and team building, resulting in significant profit growth. Prior to joining Big Rock, Mr. Woods most recently served as CFO at Dyand Mechanical Systems Inc., and prior to that has held multiple senior financial roles across the manufacturing, hospitality, natural resource/mining, biotech, transportation, telecommunications and real estate sectors.

William will join the Corporation’s executive leadership team, reporting directly to David Kinder, President and Chief Executive Officer. He will play a key role as Big Rock continues to execute its strategic plan. “We look forward to welcoming William to Big Rock, and to leveraging his extensive experience. William comes with a high degree of energy and passion, along with his wealth of experience, and as such will be a great asset in supporting us to achieve our financial goals and objectives,” said Mr. Kinder.

Big Rock’s board of directors and management team would like to thank James Chong for his time as Chief Financial Officer and helping lead the Corporation through our recent non-brokered private placement.

About Big Rock Brewery Inc.

In 1985, Ed McNally founded Big Rock to contest the time’s beer trends. Three bold, European-inspired offerings forged an industry at a time heavy on easy drinking lagers and light on flavour. Today, our extensive portfolio of signature beers, ongoing seasonal offerings, ciders (Rock Creek Cider® series), hard teas (White Peaks® series) along with custom-crafted private label products and other notable, licensed alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages keeps us at the forefront of the beverage revolution and still proudly contesting the beverage trends of today. Big Rock has brewing operations in Calgary, Alberta, and in British Columbia. Big Rock trades on the TSX under the symbol “BR”. For more information on Big Rock visit www.bigrockbeer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward–looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, but without limiting the forgoing, this press release contains statements concerning Mr. Woods expected contributions to the Corporation. Although Big Rock believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Big Rock can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Big Rock undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.



