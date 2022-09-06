BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Netcoins announces plans for US expansion

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”)(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins ( Netcoins.ca ) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased announce initial launch plans for Netcoins US operations.

Netcoins is proud to announce its plans to launch in the United States during Q4 2022.

Netcoins is a leading crypto platform founded in 2014 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The platform allows users to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies with 0% funding fees and free cash withdrawals. Following the success of its growth in Canada, Netcoins is expanding its operations and launching in the United States to serve US domestic customers.

Netcoins USA Inc, based in the state of Wyoming, will begin its operations in the fourth quarter of this year and will launch its trading platform starting in four states: California, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Virginia. With significant growth aspirations, Netcoins plans to launch additional states in Q1 2023 pending approvals.

During the last 6 months, the Netcoins team has been diligently working to enhance its proposition, now with over 30 coins and a renewed focus on the user experience and customer journeys within the platform. In addition, Netcoins has been working on a number of leading FinTech integrations to bolster its ecosystem and create a strong foundation for its North American business.

Netcoins will comply with US regulations and will continue to operate as a compliance-first crypto platform that is focused on regulatory adherence and customer safety. Netcoins will launch in the US with a Mobile only proposition that will be available on iOS and Android.

Prior to going live, Netcoins will allow US customers to sign up for a mailing list on a new Netcoins US website ( Netcoins.com ) to get updates on state-specific launch dates, waitlists and exciting contests.

Netcoins currently has customer Assets Under Custody in Canada of approximately $60M

Netcoins registered users in Canada now exceed 172,000

Netcoins will continue using tools in Blockchain Intelligence Group’s crypto insights ecosystem: QLUE™ for investigations and BitRank Verified® for automated risk monitoring.

Netcoins Pay will not be available to US customers

Netcoins President, Fraser Matthews, commented:

Expanding our footprint into the US gives Netcoins the opportunity to become a leading Crypto platform in North America. We are focused on highly populated and crypto friendly states. Our strategy is focused on 3 key pillars: Product, Experience and Expansion. We will look to use the momentum of this launch to drive our roadmap forward in each of these areas. We look forward to going live in this exciting and competitive market while working with our partners to deliver a safe and secure proposition for our US customers.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has four portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), TerraZero (terrazero.com) and Luxxfolio (luxxfolio.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group builds technology to power compliance and intelligence for the crypto future. Banks and crypto companies depend on our technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by banks, crypto companies, law enforcement, fintechs, regtechs and governments.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investors with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading through its Mobile App on the App Store and Google Play Store and on the Web at Netcoins.app.

TerraZero is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web 3.0 technology company specializing in the Metaverse space. The Company’s Metaverse agnostic vision is to develop, acquire, and finance the Metaverse’s most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers. TerraZero also owns digital real estate and provides offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. BIGG owns ~30% of TerraZero.

Luxxfolio is a publicly traded, vertically integrated digital asset company based in Canada. It operates an industrial scale cryptocurrency mining facility in the United States powered predominately by renewable energy with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and generation of digital assets. Luxxfolio provides a liquid alternative for exposure to digital assets for the broader capital markets. BIGG owns ~15% of Luxxfolio.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

