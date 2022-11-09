BIGG Digital Assets Inc. subsidiary Netcoins announces the re-launch of Netcoins Pay in partnership with Koho Financial Inc. and Mastercard

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”)(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins ( Netcoins.ca and Netcoins.com ) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased announce the re-launch of Netcoins Pay in partnership with Koho Financial Inc. and Mastercard.

Netcoins Pay is re-launching with Mastercard in Canada.

Netcoins is a leading crypto platform founded in 2014 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The platform allows users to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and 34 other cryptocurrencies with 0% funding fees and free cash withdrawals. Netcoins, through its partnership with KOHO Financial Inc., is re-launching its Netcoins Pay proposition with Mastercard in Canada.

Since launching the card in Q1 2022, Netcoins Pay users have spent over $5,000,000 and accumulated over $100,000 in Bitcoin rewards.

Netcoins Pay users will continue to accumulate Bitcoin rewards as a form of ‘Cash Back’ based on their everyday spending. Users can track their rewards in the Netcoins Mobile App, which is available on the App Store and Google Play Store and through Netcoins Web App.

Mastercard has taken tremendous strides to support the crypto industry and will be working closely with Netcoins to ensure that we are providing our Netcoins Pay users with the same great experiences in Canada that we are seeing with global leaders.

The new Netcoins Pay card will have an updated look to match the updated Netcoins Brand and will stand out in users’ wallets in both physical and digital forms. Users can migrate to receive their new Mastercard. A dedicated marketing campaign and competition will follow on social media.

Additional Information:

Netcoins Pay users have spent over $5,000,000 using the card since January

The program has over 4,000 registered users

Net spend is averaging $585 per user/month

Total Bitcoin rewards to date exceeding $100,000

Netcoins President, Fraser Matthews, commented:

Since the launch of Netcoins Pay, we have focused on the evolution of the product so that we can better serve our users. KOHO Financial Inc. has moved to Mastercard, which has allowed us to work closely with Mastercard’s global crypto team to plan a roadmap of enhancements that are specific to our product. We look forward to bringing Mastercard’s crypto card services to our Canadian users and launching innovative new features in 2023.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), and TerraZero (terrazero.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group builds technology to power compliance and intelligence for the crypto future. Banks and crypto companies depend on our technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by banks, crypto companies, law enforcement, fintechs, regtechs and governments.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

TerraZero is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web 3.0 technology company specializing in the Metaverse space. The Company’s Metaverse agnostic vision is to develop, acquire, and finance the Metaverse’s most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers. TerraZero also owns digital real estate and provides offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. BIGG owns ~30% of TerraZero.

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

