BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Inc. In-App Trading Volumes Rise 120%+ Month Over Month

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”)(CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins Inc. (“Netcoins”), a leading Canadian cryptocurrency trading platform, is pleased to announce that its in-app trading volumes have grown by 2.2x (120%) during March 1 to 16, as compared to the first half of February 2019, reaching $1.87M in trades, exclusive of OTC volumes. March in-app trading volumes, by March 16th, had already exceeded that of the entire month of February.

Unprecedented volatility and price movements have entered the traditional financial markets in response to COVID-19. The crypto markets have not been spared. During March, the Bitcoin price has fluctuated dramatically, with the two largest volume-trading days during the past two years (peaking on March 12, 2020 with 481,000 BTC traded, according to bitcoinity.org) being recorded.Netcoins, as a crypto broker, is not dependent on the price of Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies traded, but rather derives revenue and profit from trade volumes as a percentage of trade value. Hence, volatile and high volume trade days result in greater revenue and profit, regardless of the price direction of the underlying crypto assets.Netcoins President, Mitchell Demeter, commented, “While the price movements of Bitcoin have been bearish, Netcoins’ trade volumes, as well as those in the overall market, have been exceptionally strong thus far in March. As Netcoins is a crypto brokerage, volatility that drives higher trading volumes bolsters our business. Since last Fall, we have been making steady progress on driving more retail customers, with a usual per trade range from $50 to $1,000, into our Netcoins app to increase trading volumes – which compliments our OTC business. We look forward to providing further updates as Netcoins and the crypto markets evolve in 2020.“On behalf of the BoardMark Binns

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io) and Netcoins (netcoins.ca).Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and enables crypto transactions via retail locations globally, a self-serve crypto brokerage portal and an Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading desk.Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUE™, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a “risk score” for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.BIGG Investor RelationsRenmark Financial Communications Inc.

