BIGG Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update Highlighting Material CRA Reassessment, Netcoins Milestones, and Strategic Progress

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoins , Blockchain Intelligence Group , and TerraZero , is pleased to provide a comprehensive corporate update highlighting recent regulatory, operational and strategic milestones across the organization.

Key Messages

CRA issues materially reduced Notice of Reassessment for Netcoins’ 2018 GST/HST matter, reducing total assessed amount by approximately 64%

Netcoins surpasses $1.0 billion in cumulative transaction volume in 2025, exceeding full-year 2024 volume of $785 million

Netcoins joins the BitGo Go Network, enhancing institutional settlement capabilities

GST/HST Reassessment Update – Material Reduction Strengthens Balance Sheet Position and Supports CIRO Readiness

The Company is pleased to provide an important update regarding its ongoing dispute with the Canada Revenue Agency (“CRA”) relating to GST/HST assessed on Netcoins’ 2018 cryptocurrency transactions.

As a result of the Company’s notice of objection filed in early 2025, CRA has issued a notice of reassessment reducing the GST/HST assessed by $3,864,681, representing a reduction of approximately 64% from the originally assessed amount of $6,071,388. The revised GST/HST principal now stands at $2,206,707. The Company, together with its advisors, remains in discussions with CRA’s Appeals Division with a view to further reducing the amount assessed.

Including interest and penalties, CRA has now determined the total amount owing to be $3,228,842, a decrease of $5,643,012 from the previously assessed total of $8,871,854. This substantial reduction significantly reduces a significant contingent liability, represents a meaningful improvement to the Company’s financial position, and strengthens the Company’s balance sheet at a critical time as Netcoins continues to advance its 2026 Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (“CIRO”) membership application. The Company believes the reassessment provides greater certainty regarding a legacy tax matter and is beneficial to the Company and its shareholders.

The Company intends to pursue all available remedies, including seeking further reductions to interest and penalties.

Background

On November 4, 2024, CRA issued a notice of reassessment to Netcoins for GST/HST relating to the financial year ended December 31, 2018, in the amount of $8,358,119. CRA’s assessment was based on an asserted GST/HST obligation of $6,071,388, together with interest and penalties totalling $2,286,731. CRA took the position that Netcoins was acting as principal, rather than as an agent or intermediary on behalf of its customers or merchant partners, in the acquisition and sale of cryptocurrency.

CRA further asserted that the sale of crypto assets prior to May 18, 2019, constituted a taxable supply of intangible personal property (“IPP”), and assessed GST/HST based on the geographic location of Netcoins’ customers.

For 2018, Netcoins reported transactional revenue of $989,173. CRA’s reassessment, however, was based on transactional sales volume of $58,535,327, representing nearly 60 times the revenue actually realized by Netcoins during the period. The Company disputed CRA’s characterization of Netcoins’ role and the resulting assessment, and exercised its appeal rights under Canadian federal tax legislation.

Netcoins was acquired by Netcoins Holdings Inc. in March 2018. The Company acquired Netcoins pursuant to an agreement dated May 24, 2019, with the acquisition completed on August 1, 2019.

Netcoins joins the BitGo Go Network

Netcoins has joined Go Network, enabling free, instant settlement of USD and digital currencies directly from BitGo’s insured, regulated cold storage. This infrastructure is particularly valuable as Netcoins expands its work with Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) organizations and larger institutional partners that require secure and efficient trade settlement. By leveraging Go Network, Netcoins and its counterparties gain a safer, more scalable, and operationally streamlined way to transact across global digital asset markets.

“Integrating with the Go Network reinforces our commitment to building one of the most trusted and technologically advanced trading environments in Canada,” said Fraser Matthews, President of Netcoins. “The ability to settle assets instantly—anytime, with other leading institutions—creates meaningful operational advantages for our partners and reflects the standard of service we aim to deliver.”

Learn more about how Netcoins works with BitGo here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4a63NV34dM

Netcoins Adds Crypto Lending integrations to its Web App

Netcoins has launched a dedicated in-app crypto lending page, providing users with direct access to APX Lending’s BTC and ETH loan platform.

Customers can explore borrowing options using their crypto holdings, including a built-in Loan Calculator that displays real-time borrowing capacity. Netcoins has also released an educational landing page outlining the lending experience and APX partnership:

www.netcoins.com/crypto-lending

Netcoins and APX Lending continue to work toward full platform integration, which remains on track for completion in the first half of 2026.

Netcoins Transaction Volume Milestone – $1 Billion

Netcoins has surpassed $1.0 billion in cumulative transaction volume in 2025, exceeding its full-year 2024 volume of $785 million. This milestone reflects continued user growth, increased engagement, and expanding institutional activity on the platform.

BIGG Digital CEO Interview Series continues to grow

The BIGG Interview Series , produced in partnership with Blockchain North, has now reached an estimated 100,000+ audience members across executive leadership networks, corporate channels, and distribution partners, including Netcoins, BIGG Digital Assets, and leading Canadian fintech and digital asset companies.

The YouTube Interview series Playlist can be found here:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLxeNmYlc32ohnBbhFap3jwf0MLPpfx6B

Blockchain Intelligence Group Update

Blockchain Intelligence Group continues to deliver blockchain analytics, forensic investigation, and risk-assessment solutions to government agencies, exchanges, and enterprise customers globally. The platform enables visualization and analysis of digital asset transactions to support anti-money laundering compliance, investigative workflows, and due diligence. The company remains focused on expanding access to its technology through scalable offerings while supporting the broader digital asset ecosystem’s shift toward compliance and transparency.

TerraZero Technologies Updates

TerraZero has continued to enhance its Intraverse technology stack throughout 2025, launching new features and hosting a wide range of virtual environments and experiences for thousands of users. TerraZero has reduced operating expenses following the successful build of its custom Intraverse platform on Unity. The company is also expanding its network of platform and enterprise partners to increase Intraverse’s reach—both in audience engagement and in recurring-revenue opportunities.

The company has completed cost-cutting measures following the completed developments of its technology stack. Looking ahead, the team is prioritizing high-impact partnerships that drive commercial contracts and real-world deployments of the Intraverse. This includes the rollout of TerraZero’s Render Streaming services, which enable Intraverse experiences to be hosted via AWS and delivered directly through partner or client-owned channels—on any device, through the browser.

In parallel, TerraZero is advancing a licensing strategy for its technology stack to unlock additional monetization pathways. Together, these initiatives position the company to broaden its revenue streams and materially increase the value of the Intraverse platform heading into 2026.

On Behalf of the Board

Dan Reitzik

Interim CEO

[email protected]

778.819.3890

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (TSXV: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) owns, operates, and invests in crypto businesses that support a compliant and safe digital asset ecosystem. BIGG’s portfolio includes:

Netcoins – A regulated Canadian and American crypto trading platform.

– A regulated Canadian and American crypto trading platform. Blockchain Intelligence Group – Blockchain analytics and forensics solutions.

– Blockchain analytics and forensics solutions. TerraZero Technologies – Immersive Media, Metaverse and Web3 development.

BIGG believes the future of crypto is secure, compliant, and trusted. Learn more at www.biggdigitalassets.com .

Netcoins is a Crypto trading platform providing secure, regulated access to a growing range of digital assets. With a commitment to transparency and compliance, Netcoins serves both retail and institutional investors, offering a trusted way to buy, sell, and hold crypto in Canada. Learn more at www.netcoins.com .

TerraZero Technologies Inc., a leading Metaverse development group and Web3 technology company, is transforming how brands connect with audiences through next-gen immersive experiences. Leveraging the power of Agentic AI, TerraZero is building dynamic bridges between the physical and virtual worlds — where enterprise, creativity, and commerce seamlessly converge. With a Metaverse-agnostic vision and a fully integrated model, TerraZero designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions that unlock new revenue streams and user engagement opportunities. Through its Intraverse platform, TerraZero offers a full digital ecosystem: Immersive Experience Creation, Advertising, Data Analytics and Events & Marketing. From gamified experiences to enterprise-level activations, TerraZero is shaping the future of how we live, work, and play in the Metaverse. For more information, please visit https://terrazero.com/ or contact [email protected] .

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is a deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assisting our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets. For more information please visit our website www.BlockchainGroup.io .

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at. Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

