BIGG Digital Assets Subsidiary, Blockchain Intelligence Group, Adds Cardano and Stacks Blockchain Support

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blockchain Intelligence Group , a leader in blockchain investigations, owned by BIGG Digital Assets, Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company” ( CSE: BIGG , OTCQX: BBKCF , WKN: A2PS9W ), announces the availability of the Cardano and Stacks blockchains on its platform, which provides crypto firms, law enforcement, banks and government intelligence and security for cryptocurrency transactions.

“Blockchain Intelligence Group, Cardano and Stacks share a vision of the future of cryptocurrency’s global adoption, utility, and interoperability,” said Lance Morginn, president at Blockchain Intelligence Group. “Our partnership demonstrates Blockchain Intelligence Group as a global leader in crypto investigations and intelligence.”

Cardano is a proof-of-stake blockchain platform that combines pioneering technologies and provides unparalleled security and sustainability to decentralized applications, systems and communities. With the goal to restore trust in global systems, the Cardano network creates a more secure, transparent, and sustainable foundation for individuals to transact, exchange systems to govern, and for enterprises to grow.

“The safety and security of the Cardano ecosystem is one of our greatest priorities,” said Frederik Gregaard, CEO at the Cardano Foundation. “The support that Blockchain Intelligence Group provides enables institutions within the Cardano ecosystem to explore, validate, and verify transactions, metadata, and other flows. This gives Blockchain Intelligence Group clients the opportunity to monitor, use, and adopt the world’s leading smart contracting platform with confidence and, as such, enables them to adopt the multiple features and enhancements blockchains offer for enterprises and regulated market participants.”

Stacks, a decentralized Bitcoin layer for smart contracts, is linked to Bitcoin by its consensus mechanism – called Proof of Transfer. Stacks leverages Bitcoin’s security and enables Stacks applications to use Bitcoin’s state and the latest proposals endeavor to unlock trustless Bitcoin write ability and transactions secured by 100% of Bitcoin’s hash power. Stacks is already the #1 Web3 project on Bitcoin and is continuing to build out the functionalities of Bitcoin in layers.

“The Stacks Foundation works to unlock new use cases for a diverse ecosystem of developers and entrepreneurs,” said Mitchell Cuevas, Head of Growth at Stacks Foundation. “Security and compliance have been hallmarks of the Stacks project since early on, going back to the SEC-qualified sale. The industry is currently learning and re-learning how important these fundamentals are to our collective survival going forward. Blockchain Intelligence Group’s integration is another critical step forward for Stacks because it provides new tools through which builders can manage risk and provide transparency for their users.”

Blockchain Intelligence Group’s BitRank Verified® provides fast, easy, and accurate real-time monitoring and scoring of transactions and wallets to prevent transactions with bad actors and sanctioned entities. It enables blockchains like Cardano and Stacks to deliver interoperability advancements while extending these capabilities to any blockchain that uses Zero-Knowledge Proofs.

To learn more about Blockchain Intelligence Group visit www.blockchaingroup.io .

On behalf of the Board

Mark Binns

CEO

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Victoria Rutherford

[email protected]

T: 1.480.625.5772

For Media Requests

Maija McManus

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry for Blockchain Intelligence Group

[email protected]

T: + 1 857 217 2925

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), and TerraZero (terrazero.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group is a global leader in blockchain investigations. Its flagship forensics tool, QLUE™, helps win court cases and recover digital assets. AML, cyber and law enforcement investigators use QLUE™ to track nefarious activity involving digital assets. It illuminates risk exposure for risk, compliance and security teams. The Certified Cryptocurrency Investigator (CCI) course is recognized by the US government and used by global law enforcement and Fortune 500 banks.

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

TerraZero is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web 3.0 technology company specializing in the Metaverse space. The Company’s Metaverse agnostic vision is to develop, acquire, and finance the Metaverse’s most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers. TerraZero also owns digital real estate and provides offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. BIGG owns ~30% of TerraZero.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include completion of the search technology software and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of BIGG. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BIGG can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from BIGG’s expectations include, consumer sentiment towards BIGG’s products and Blockchain technology generally, technology failures, competition, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, BIGG disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, BIGG undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this Press Release.



CBJ Newsmakers