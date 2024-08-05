BILI Social, a Division of Allied Energy Inc. (OTC: AGGI) Appoints Dr. Wei Sun as Director of AI to Accelerate Next Phase of Innovation

MIAMI and TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BILI Social (“BILI”), a North American social commerce platform and division of Allied Energy Inc. (OTC:AGGI), today announced the appointment of Dr. Wei Sun, adjunct Professor of Artificial Intelligence at the University of Waterloo, as its director of Artificial Intelligence.

This appointment represents another step in BILI’s mission to transform the creator economy with artificial intelligence. Since beginning its AI journey in 2023, BILI has piloted generative AI tools that help influencers craft compelling social media content in seconds, reducing the time to post by up to 90%. With Wei’s expertise, BILI will accelerate its move toward being an AI-first social commerce platform, where creators, brands, and consumers connect more meaningfully and profitably.

“Social commerce is evolving quickly, and AI is at the heart of that transformation. By bringing Dr. Sun onto our team, we’re strengthening BILI’s ability to lead this shift while staying true to our mission of supporting creators,” said Adrian Capobianco, CEO and co-founder of BILI. “Dr. Sun’s expertise will help us deliver smarter recommendations, faster content creation, and deeper insights — the kinds of tools that give creators back their time and drive better results for brands.”

Dr. Sun brings deep expertise in machine learning, computer vision, and applied AI research, having published extensively in top-tier journals and led multiple industry collaborations. His appointment reflects BILI’s commitment to embedding AI across the platform to better serve creators, brands, and consumers alike.

In the immediate term BILI will accelerate AI in three areas to continue to lead the market.

Creator curation: using AI to identify the best performing creators in the world. Content creation: using AI to create better performing creator content. Creator Monetization: matching creators with relevant brands and products to help them monetize their social media audience.

“I’m excited to join BILI at such a pivotal moment,” said Dr. Wei Sun. “AI has the potential to reshape the creator economy, and I look forward to applying cutting-edge research to deliver tools that empower influencers and brands to thrive in new and smarter ways.”

AI momentum since 2023

BILI’s early work with AI began in 2023 with the integration of generative AI tools to streamline content creation for influencers. The company has since expanded its R&D into AI-powered product recommendations, personalized commerce experiences, and automated brand-creator matching. These innovations are already positioning BILI as a differentiated leader in the competitive social commerce landscape.

Future vision

With Dr. Sun’s leadership, BILI is setting its sights on the future of AI-driven commerce. Upcoming initiatives include:

AI video creation for social media influencers

Auto creation of multi-lingual creator content

AI powered sourcing and searching of products for sale

AI powered matching of creators and brands

For media inquiries, please contact:

Wendy Bairos

Communication Lead

[email protected]

Because I Love it (BILI Social)

About Allied Energy Inc.

Allied Energy, Inc. (OTC: AGGI) is a global investment holding company focused on identifying and nurturing high-potential businesses across various sectors. Allied Energy aims to create long-term value for its shareholders through strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

About BecauseILoveIt.com (BILI Social):

BecauseILoveIt.com (BILI Social) is a leading social commerce platform that empowers individuals to monetize their social media content. BILI Social connects creators with brands, enabling them to create personalized online stores and maximize their earning potential by leveraging their social media presence. Through BILI Boost, the platform also facilitates dynamic collaborations between creators and brands, allowing influencers to craft unique branded content and earn compensation for their creativity. BILI Social innovative approach ensures that creators can turn their passion into profit, while brands benefit from authentic, impactful partnerships.



