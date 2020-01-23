BINOVI ACADEMY ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF THE SANET VISION SEMINAR SERIES PREMIUM EDUCATIONAL MODULE BY DR. ROBERT SANET AND DR. LEONARD PRESS

Toronto, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eyecarrot Innovations Corp., (Eyecarrot) (TSX-V: EYC | OTCQB: EYCCF) is pleased to announce the exclusive release of the complete Sanet Vision Seminar Series, a premium educational module for Binovi Academy, part of Binovi Pro. With this release, the Sanet Vision Seminar Series is now available to optometry professionals for use as an educational tool for both themselves and their staff. “Dr. Sanet and I have collaborated on a unique learning experience designed to broaden, expand, and elevate your understanding of vision, and the application of principles enabling you to enhance optometric vision evaluation and therapy. Consider this module as a master class that is an extension of the widely acclaimed PAVE-Sanet Seminar Series presented over the course of five weekends in San Diego, California,” commented Dr. Leonard Press.The Sanet Vision Seminar Series encompasses over 100 hours of HD Video —recorded over 5 weekends of presentations by Dr. Robert Sanet— in an interactive eBook format alongside commentary and supplementary content from Eyecarrot’s Director of Global Education Dr. Leonard Press. Covered in this expansive repository of information are Dr. Sanet and Dr. Press’ take on Models of Vision and Foundational Concepts and Principles of Vision Therapy, Generalized Visual Skills and Approaches to Therapy, Visual Information Processing, Amblyopia and Strabismus, and treatment of Acquired Brain Injuries. “Eyecarrot’s team of professional videographers lead by Survivor Producer Joe Lia have captured the essence of my seminars and Dr. Press’s amazingly insightful commentary into a visually appealing and stimulating ePub product. The high quality graphics enable the user to appreciate the material in unprecedented detail that maximizes the educational experiences and enhances the breadth of clinical applications,” commented Dr. Robert Sanet.The Sanet Vision Seminar Series is available now exclusively through Binovi Academy. About Binovi AcademyBinovi Academy forms the educational hub of the Binovi Platform. Working with a pool of knowledgeable experts and industry leaders and influencers, we have created a collection of interactive, multi-media e-books that bring rich content and an engaging experience to readers. This expert knowledge is supplemented and integrated with software and hardware tie-ins. Binovi Academy content packs include testing and therapy protocols and pre-set activities for Binovi Pro, as well as custom test configurations for Binovi Touch, and more. Binovi Academy helps tie together the four pillars of the Binovi Platform and aims to bring as much new information, tools, and techniques to users as possible. Adam Cegielski President | CEOTania ArcherHead of Global Marketing I Sales I Strategic PartnershipsInvestor RelationsE: invest@eyecarrot.comhttps://www.eyecarrot.com/investors/ Forward looking information:Certain statements contained in this news release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company’s financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company’s financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Eyecarrot Innovations Corp.

