Biocannabix Enters Into LOI With IAM Health GmbH

MONTREAL, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX.V:“ RLV ”, OTCQB:“ RLLVF ” and Frankfurt: “ 6BX ”) (the “Company” or “Relevium”), and its’ wholly-owned subsidiary, Biocannabix Health Corporation (the “BCX”), a company focused on Paediatric and Geriatric applications of Cannabinoid nutraceutical and medical food formulations, is delighted to announce that it has entered in a Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) with IAM Health GmbH (the “IAM”), a German based Research & Development company, to pursue a number of pre-defined research opportunities.

The terms of the LOI will allow Biocannabix to hold a 51% equity interest of the combined research entity and will continue operations under the IAM Health GmbH name, which will become the Company’s brand and driver for clinical and research therapeutics.

IAM HEALTH GmbH PARTNERSHIP

IAM Health GmbH was founded by a group of multi-disciplinary professionals, combining legal expertise, medical doctors, research and clinical development specialists, and contract manufacturing, to focus on the development of new treatments for autoimmune conditions, including the study of the role of certain cannabinoids, primarily for the development of therapies for pediatric applications.

A NEW DIRECTION FOR BIOCANNABIX WITH A FOCUS ON RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

The partnership between BCX and IAM was designed to provide continuity to the research the company began in the pediatric cannabinoid space and will leverage the clinical and research capabilities both in Germany and Colombia through its investment in Lifeline Pharma for Nutraceutical and Pharmaceutical development

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium stated: “We are extremely pleased to enter into this valued partnership with IAM Health and their team, as we set a new direction for Biocannabix. The partnership in Germany will drive focus and solidify the company’s new direction for the development of proprietary consumer and medical products”.

Ms. Nina Wlodarczyk, Managing Director of IAM Health, commented: “We have developed the ideal ecosystem for conducting research and clinical activities that can leverage not only our new infrastructure here in Germany, but also the existing established relationships in Colombia. We are very pleased to join forces with Biocannabix and have great expectations for the current year”.

About Relevium Technologies

Relevium is a publicly traded Company that operates in the health and wellness industry, including cannabinoids, with a primary focus on online distribution. The principal business of the Company is the identification, evaluation, acquisition and operation of brands and businesses in the health and wellness markets and cannabinoids. The Company pursues its business strategy through an acquisition and partnership model in a holistic approach to encompass a wide range of health and wellness consumer products. Relevium operates in various segments including health, wellness, cannabinoid research and PPE business.

About IAM HEALTH GmbH

Based in Germany, IAM Health GmbH is a privately owned clinical and research company in the domains of nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals seeking for partnerships for the development of innovative, patented nature sourced products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the timing and completion of the proposed acquisitions, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or “occur”. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the assumptions that the Company will be able to apply for and ultimately obtain an ACMPR licence, the proposed business of Biocannabix will develop as anticipated, that the Company will raise sufficient funds to develop the Biocannabix business, and that the Company will obtain all requisite regulatory approvals.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that the proposed business developments may not occur as planned; the timing and receipt of requisite approvals and failure to raise sufficient funds.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

