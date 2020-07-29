BioSyent Announces the Availability of Tibella® (tibolone) in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, “the Company”, TSX Venture: RX) today announced the Canadian launch and product availability of Tibella® (tibolone) for short-term treatment of vasomotor symptoms due to estrogen deficiency in postmenopausal women, more than one year after menopause. Tibella® displays differential tissue-specific effects which are responsible for weak estrogenic and progestational properties, as well as some androgenic effects. Tibella® should be prescribed only to women with intact uteri since the medication includes progestogenic activity.

“Tibella® has a well-established safety and efficacy profile worldwide as it has been available for over 30 years for the treatment of the symptoms of menopause. Tibella® has been shown to reduce bothersome symptoms such as hot flushes and sweating episodes,” stated Dr. Robert Reid MD, Gynaecologist and Professor Emeritus, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario.In most women, menopause occurs after the age of 45. Approximately 60% to 80% of women will experience vasomotor symptoms of menopause. In Canada, almost 4 million women between the ages of 45 and 59 have gone through or will soon go through menopause. Up to 80% of women may suffer from at least one menopausal symptom including mood swings, irritability, interrupted sleep, or hot flushes. Dr. Christine Derzko, Associate Professor in the Department of Internal Medicine, Division of Endocrinology at the University of Toronto stated, “Women have been suffering from vasomotor symptoms for years and it is important to have more options available for treatment. Having Tibella® available in Canada provides us this opportunity and benefits Canadian women.” Tibella® shipments to Canadian wholesalers have commenced.“We are excited to bring this safe and effective treatment to Canadian women who are suffering from the vasomotor symptoms of menopause,” said René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. Mr. Goehrum continued, “Tibella® is now available at pharmacies for Canadian women. Tibella® is the newest addition to BioSyent’s Women’s Health portfolio which also includes FeraMAX® for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia and RepaGyn® which relieves dryness and helps to promote healing of the vaginal mucosa. We are committed to further expanding our Canadian business with future product launches and by continuing to assemble a broad portfolio of products that serve unmet medical needs.”François Fornieri, CEO of Mithra Women’s Health, commented, “We are very proud to see our product being launched as Tibella® in Canada by our partner BioSyent. We are delighted to provide Canadian physicians and women with a long-awaited treatment option to safely and effectively address menopausal symptoms.”Tibella® is developed and manufactured by Mithra Pharmaceuticals. Tibella® is a registered trademark of BioSyent Pharma Inc.References:Tibella Product Monograph, May 2019. https://pdf.hres.ca/dpd_pm/00051104.PDF The Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Canada. www.menopauseandu.ca Canadian Menopause Society. www.sigmamenopause.com Statistics Canada: Population by sex and age group: 2019 Census Data.

About BioSyent Inc.Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "RX", BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, hospital and international business units. As of the date of this press release, the Company has 12,808,170 common shares outstanding.

