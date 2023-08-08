BioSyent Launches Inofolic® for Women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, BioSyent Pharma Inc., has commenced the first shipments of Inofolic® to the Canadian marketplace. Inofolic® is a natural health product, combining myo-inositol and folic acid in a unique soft-gel capsule for women living with PCOS.

An endocrine disorder affecting approximately 1.4 million Canadian womeni, PCOS impacts many aspects of a woman’s health. Factors that arise include insulin resistance, infertility, menstrual dysfunction and skin manifestations such as acne, hirsutism (excess hair growth) and alopecia (hair loss).

“Polycystic ovary syndrome is a condition affecting up to 18% of reproductive age women, with potential adverse effects on their fertility, long-term health, and self-image,” says Dr. Timothy Rowe, Associate Professor Emeritus, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, University of British Columbia. “Multiple studies have shown that treatment with myo-inositol, a naturally occurring compound, may partly or totally reverse the adverse effects of PCOS during such treatment. The introduction of Inofolic®, a gelcap containing myo-inositol and folic acid, will allow stable and reliable dosing of this important therapeutic option for women in Canada with PCOS.”

A clinical study showed that Inofolic® helped 70% of women with PCOSii to regulate their menstrual cycles throughout the 16-week study period, where the standard time to their first ovulation was significantly reduced to 25 days. Inofolic® has been approvediii to help improve insulin sensitivity, help prepare for and support pregnancy, help normalize menstrual cycle irregularity and help reduce acne and hirsutism, in women with PCOS.

“We are pleased to offer Inofolic® as a new option for managing the symptoms that so many women with PCOS experience,” says René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “Our time leading up to the launch has been dedicated to listening to women who have PCOS and to those healthcare practitioners who support them. We are excited to bring Inofolic® to the Canadian market as we grow and diversify our portfolio in women’s health.”

BioSyent Pharma in-licensed Inofolic® for Canada from LoLi Pharma International, which markets the product, either directly or through partners worldwide.

To learn more about Inofolic®, please visit the product website www.inofolic.com.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, hospital and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,842,061 common shares outstanding.

