BioSyent Named to 2024 TSX Venture 50

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, “the Company”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 2024 TSX Venture 50 list as one of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange.

The TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking of the top performing companies from the past year on the TSX Venture Exchange. The TSX Venture 50 recognizes the top 10 companies from each of five sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining, and Technology. The companies are ranked based on three equally-weighted criteria: share price appreciation, market capitalization growth, and trading value. This latest ranking is BioSyent’s fourth time being included on the TSX Venture 50 list.

More details on the 2024 TSX Venture 50 and a video highlighting BioSyent can be found at: www.tsx.com/Venture50.

“We are honoured that BioSyent has been recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange on the 2024 TSX Venture 50,” commented René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “Our commitment to our strategic priorities of growth, diversification, and corporate longevity has delivered a long track record of solid financial performance with 13 consecutive years of profitability (and counting!). As we have continued to grow, we are proud to have also returned capital to shareholders with ongoing share buybacks since 2018 under our Normal Course Issuer Bid and with quarterly cash dividends since 2022. Recognition on the 2024 TSX Venture 50 is the result of our sustained focus on growth and total shareholder return over the long-term.”

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,654,679 common shares outstanding.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. René C. Goehrum

President and CEO

BioSyent Inc.

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: 905-206-0013

Web: www.biosyent.com

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



