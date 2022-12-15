BioSyent Signs Exclusive Agreement for Oncology Supportive Care Product

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, “the Company”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, BioSyent Pharma Inc., has signed an exclusive Distribution Agreement with a European partner for a product that is used in oncology supportive care. The product has been marketed in Europe, USA and several other markets around the world to help cancer patients with certain side effects of their treatment. BioSyent anticipates launching the product in Canada in late 2023, pending regulatory approval.

“We are pleased to add this new product to our growing portfolio which provides us with an opportunity to not only grow our top line revenue but also to enter a new therapeutic area of oncology supportive care,” said René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “This oncology supportive care product aligns with our strategic objectives of growth, portfolio diversification, and corporate longevity by bringing products to Canada that are unique, differentiated and treat unmet medical needs.”

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 12,097,861 common shares outstanding.

