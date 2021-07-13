BioSyent Signs Exclusive Technology Agreement

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, BioSyent Pharma Inc., has signed an agreement to license a unique technology application to support better treatment outcomes for patients with iron deficiencies in Canada and BioSyent’s international markets.

“As a market leader in the treatment and prevention of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia with our FeraMAX® brand, we are familiar with the challenges that patients and their healthcare providers face with managing this condition,” said René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “BioSyent is a leader and innovator in this therapeutic area and this initiative is another step towards better overall iron health for patients. We look forward to making this convenient technology available to Canadians and their healthcare providers in the 2nd half of 2021.”

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty, and international business units.

