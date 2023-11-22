Bird Continues To Grow Institutional & Nuclear Portfolio In Ontario

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bird Construction Inc. (TSX:BDT) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a construction management contract for the Seneca Polytechnic Health & Wellness Centre Project (“the Seneca Health & Wellness Centre”) and a new multi-year task order under the previously announced Port Hope Area Initiative (“PHAI”) Master Construction Contract (“MCC”) by Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (“CNL”). The value of the awards exceeds $130 million.

A dynamic multi-storey health and wellness complex, the Seneca Health & Wellness Centre will be a destination for students and employees to support their physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual wellness. In alignment with Seneca’s commitment to sustainability, many green practices will be incorporated, including mass timber, rainwater harvesting, solar energy, geothermal energy, renewable building materials, green roofing, and operational sustainability. This complex will also serve as the new home for the Seneca Student Federation.

The newly awarded task order by CNL expands Bird’s responsibilities on approximately 400 sites in the municipality of Port Hope. Bird will be responsible for the engineering, design, procurement, and remediation and restoration activities for the sites where Bird has been performing remediation activities since late last year. Bird’s expanded responsibilities in Port Hope reinforce the Company’s growing presence in environmental remediation and the nuclear sector. There remains a significant pipeline of work under the overarching MCC announced in 2022, which gives Bird the opportunity to bid on over one billion dollars in environmental remediation work.

“We are pleased to continue growing our innovative and sustainable portfolio of projects in Ontario. From kicking off our collaborative approach with Seneca to deepening our roots in Port Hope, we strive to foster impactful community relationships and uphold our commitment to a strong client focus,” noted Mr. Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. “Securing these awards advances our strategy to build consistent, multi-year revenue streams and to make lasting impacts on post-secondary education while actively contributing to a more sustainable future.”

