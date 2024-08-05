Bitcoin Treasury Corporation Announces the Resumption of Trading of Its Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, Closing of Common Share Offering and Initial Bitcoin Acquisition

Trading to Commence Under Symbol “BTCT”

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitcoin Treasury Corporation (TSXV: BTCT) (“Bitcoin Treasury” or the “Corporation”), further to its press releases dated June 17, 2025, and June 24, 2025, is pleased to announce that the Corporation’s common shares (the “Bitcoin Treasury Shares”) have been listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) with an immediate trading halt and, pursuant to a bulletin issued by the TSXV on June 26, 2025, the Bitcoin Treasury Shares will resume trading freely on June 30, 2025 under the symbol BTCT, CUSIP Number: 09175U103. There are 10,075,080 Bitcoin Treasury Shares issued and outstanding.

Bitcoin Treasury Share Offering

The Corporation also wishes to announce that, as of today, it has completed its brokered offering (the “Offering”) of 426,650 Bitcoin Treasury Shares at a price of $10.00 per Bitcoin Treasury Share (the “Offered Shares”). The Offering, combined with the Concurrent Financing (as defined in the Corporation’s press release dated June 23, 2025), resulted in aggregate gross proceeds to the Corporation of $125,000,000. The Offered Shares are eligible for investment in RRSPs, RESPs, RRIFs, RDSPs, TFSAs, FHSAs and DPSPs, but are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from today, June 26, 2025, being the date the Offered Shares were issued, in accordance with Applicable Canadian Securities Laws. As announced in a press release of the Corporation dated June 24, 2025, the TSXV issued a bulletin on June 24, 2025, providing that the Corporation had met all final listing requirements assuming completion of the Offering.

Canaccord Genuity and Stifel acted as co-lead agents, together with National Bank Financial Markets, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, Wellington-Altus, Greenhill, a Mizuho affiliate, Research Capital, Haywood Securities, ATB Capital Markets, Independent Trading Group, Richardson Wealth and Ventum Capital Markets (collectively, the “Agents”) in connection with the Offering. As consideration for their services, the Corporation paid to the Agents cash fees of $178,950.

Bitcoin Acquisition

On June 26, 2025, following the closing of its concurrent financing, the Corporation acquired 292.80 Bitcoin for a total purchase price of CAD $43,127,353. The Corporation now holds 292.80 Bitcoin on its balance sheet. This acquisition marks the official launch of BTCT’s Bitcoin accumulation plan. The Corporation will disclose its initial Bitcoin per Share (BPS) once this phase of the program is complete.

BTCT intends to leverage its Bitcoin holdings to offer institutional lending solutions that provide liquidity to counterparties, while prioritizing financial security and disciplined risk management. The Corporation views Bitcoin not only as a long-term reserve asset, but also as a core component of its operating model and revenue generation strategy.

About Bitcoin Treasury

Bitcoin Treasury Corporation is a Canadian-based company focused on institutional-grade Bitcoin services, initially offering Bitcoin-denominated loans., including lending, liquidity, and collateral solutions. Bitcoin Treasury’s core strategy is to build shareholder value through the strategic accumulation and active deployment of Bitcoin. Recognizing Bitcoin’s finite supply and long-term potential, the Corporation intends to maintain a robust treasury position while supporting the development of its service offerings.

For further information, please contact:

Bitcoin Treasury Corporation

Elliot Johnson, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 416-619-3403

Email: [email protected]

