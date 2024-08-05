BitMart Announces the 5th Futures King Trading Tournament with a 248,000 USDT Prize Pool and 100% Winning Mystery Box

Mahe, Seychelles, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BitMart, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce the launch of its 5th Futures King Trading Tournament, running from August 12, 2025 (00:00 UTC) to September 8, 2025 (23:59 UTC). With a massive prize pool of 248,000 USDT up for grabs and a guaranteed Lucky Mystery Box for eligible participants, this edition promises more excitement, rewards, and competitive spirit than ever before.

The tournament invites traders worldwide to compete across four leaderboards — Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Monthly ROI — with rewards tailored for both high-volume and high-performance participants. From seasoned futures traders to ambitious newcomers, everyone has a shot at substantial bonuses and the ultimate bragging rights as the “Futures King.”

Key Highlights of the Tournament:

Lucky Mystery Box – 100% Winning Rate:

All users who sign up and achieve a minimum futures trading volume of 5,000 USDT will receive a mystery box worth up to 100 USDT in futures trading bonuses. With a total prize pool of 60,000 USDT dedicated to this feature, every qualifying trader wins.

For traders executing ≥ 30,000 USDT in daily trading volume, the top 50 each day share a 1,000 USDT daily prize pool , with daily champions earning up to 200 USDT .

Participants with ≥ 100,000 USDT in weekly volume can earn up to 2,400 USDT per week. The prize pool scales with total volume and can reach 48,000 USDT over the tournament period.

Traders reaching ≥ 200,000 USDT in total volume during the event compete for top monthly honors, with the #1 spot claiming up to 15,680 USDT . The total pool for this leaderboard can reach 78,400 USDT .

Designed for traders with strategic edge, this leaderboard rewards participants with ≥ 10,000 USDT in trading volume and positive ROI. The top trader can earn up to 6,720 USDT, with the prize pool scaling to 33,600 USDT.

Exclusive VIP Upgrade Bonus:

During the campaign, users who upgrade their VIP tier for the first time via futures trading can claim an additional 100–200 USDT futures trading bonus by contacting their VIP Manager.

How to Join:

Interested participants can register by clicking the “Join Now” button on the official Futures King Trading Tournament page: https://www.bitmart.com/futuresking-tradingtournament-08/en-US. Futures trading volume includes USDⓈ-M Futures, Coin-M Futures, and Copy Trading. Full terms and conditions apply.

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,700+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto’s potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website, follow their X (Twitter), or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer:

Use of BitMart services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice.



