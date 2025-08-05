BitMart Copy Trading 2.0: Empowering Every Trader with More Than Just Transparency

Mahe, Seychelles, Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the fast-paced world of digital assets, discovering and executing a consistently profitable trading strategy remains a core challenge for many investors. To address this, BitMart is proud to launch Copy Trading 2.0, a comprehensive upgrade designed to foster a win-win ecosystem where everyday investors and professional traders thrive together through radical transparency, real-time profit settlement, and powerful risk management tools.

Deep Transparency: Every Decision Backed by Data

True transparency goes beyond basic statistics. On BitMart’s copy trading platform, users can access not only historical returns, win rates, and maximum drawdown, but also in-depth metrics such as net asset value, trading frequency, and average holding period. These data points come together to create a detailed strategy profile. All core data is traceable, ensuring that displayed performance accurately reflects actual results.

Daily Settlement: Let Your Profits Flow Freely

An innovative auto-settlement system processes all realized copy trade profits daily at 00:00 UTC. Profits are transferred directly to the linked spot account, improving capital efficiency and eliminating long waiting periods.

Empowering Traders: Making Strategy Visibility and Rewards Possible

BitMart recognizes that exceptional traders can emerge from within the community. Traditional entry barriers have been removed, allowing any user with a stable, profitable strategy and sound risk management to apply as a lead trader. The AI-powered review system identifies compliant and promising strategies in as little as 28 seconds, ensuring safety for followers while giving visibility to quality strategies. Traders can earn up to 30% profit share, transforming trading expertise into tangible rewards.

At BitMart, you can be a follower, leveraging expert strategies for hands-free gains, or a trader, monetizing your knowledge and building your brand. More importantly, we put control in your hands with custom risk management tools—set personalized investment amounts, take-profit and stop-loss thresholds for each strategy you follow. Keep your risk in check, always.

BitMart Copy Trading 2.0 represents more than a feature enhancement. It signals a commitment to delivering a transparent, fair, and efficient trading environment for the digital asset community. Start Copy Trading Now at: https://www.bitmart.com/ai/copy-trading.

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with more than 12 million users worldwide. Consistently ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart offers over 1,700 trading pairs with competitive fees. Committed to continuous innovation and financial inclusivity, BitMart empowers users globally to trade seamlessly. Learn more about BitMart at Website, follow their X (Twitter), or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer:

The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any financial assets. All information is provided in good faith. However, we make no representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, adequacy, validity, reliability, availability or completeness of such information.

All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal or tax advice.



