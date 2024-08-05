BitMart Launches the 4th Futures King Trading Tournament: Ride the Wind and Unlock Rewards from a 252,000 USDT Prize Pool

Mahe, Seychelles, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BitMart , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to introduce the 4th Futures King Trading Tournament , available from July 11 to August 8, 2025 (UTC). Users can explore multiple opportunities to unlock a share of 252,000 USDT in rewards, along with exclusive access to Xiaomi YU7, iPhone 16 Pro Max, VIP experience card, and more.

Explore Tiered Trading Rewards

BitMart has designed this campaign to reward users who actively engage in futures trading through volume-based and ROI-based recognition mechanisms. Participants can access daily, weekly, and monthly reward pools based on their trading activity.

Mystery Box (50,000 USDT Pool)

Reach a cumulative futures trading volume of 10,000 USDT to receive one opportunity to draw from the mystery box pool. Rewards include:

Xiaomi YU7 (credited as 35,264 USDT equivalent)

iPhone 16 Pro Max (1TB) (1,599 USDT equivalent)

3,000 BMX, BitMart merchandise, VIP cards, and trading bonuses

Trading Activity Recognition

Users who meet the following criteria may qualify for futures trading bonuses based on transparent ranking systems:

Daily Volume ≥ 30,000 USDT — Up to 300 USDT in daily bonuses

— Up to 300 USDT in daily bonuses Weekly Volume ≥ 100,000 USDT — Weekly bonuses up to 2,400 USDT

— Weekly bonuses up to 2,400 USDT Monthly Volume ≥ 200,000 USDT — Monthly bonuses up to 15,680 USDT

— Monthly bonuses up to 15,680 USDT Monthly ROI Ranking — Positive ROI traders with ≥10,000 USDT in volume may access bonuses up to 6,720 USDT

Exclusive VIP Tier Bonus

Users who achieve their first VIP tier upgrade via futures trading during the campaign can unlock:

VIP 1–3: 100 USDT bonus

VIP 4–6: 200 USDT bonus

How to Join

This campaign is available to eligible BitMart users who register during the event period and accept the terms and conditions. Please note that users from restricted regions, including the United States, Mainland China, and other sanctioned jurisdictions, are not permitted to participate.

Campaign Period: July 11 – August 8, 2025 (UTC)

More Details & Registration: https://www.bitmart.com/futuresking-tradingtournament-07

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,700+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto’s potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer: Use of BitMart services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice.



