Black Diamond Group Investor Update Webcast and Conference Call

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond” or the “Company”) (TSX: BDI) announces that the Company will host a webcast and conference call for stakeholders, investors, analysts, and any other interested parties, to provide an update on the existing operating environment and the Company’s growth strategies for 2020 and beyond.

Trevor Haynes, Black Diamond’s CEO, stated, “We look forward to sharing our vision for Black Diamond in 2020 and beyond as we continue to diversify and expand our business to generate sustainable long term cash flows and drive value for our shareholders.”About Black Diamond GroupBlack Diamond is a specialty rentals and industrial services Company with two operating business units – Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia. MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, Britco, and MPA, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors. WFS through its principal brands, Black Diamond Camps and Black Diamond Energy Services, owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of all types and sizes and a fleet of liquid and solid containment assets. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. The WFS business unit also includes the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America.Learn more at www.blackdiamondgroup.com .For investor inquiries, please contact Jason Zhang at 403-206-4739 or investor@blackdiamondgroup.com To sign up for news alerts please go to https://www.blackdiamondgroup.com/investor-centre/news-alerts-subscription/.



