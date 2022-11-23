Black Friday gifts that give back to nature and wildlife

Toronto, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Make a difference for wildlife this Black Friday by gifting a symbolic adoption kit from World Wildlife Fund Canada. From Nov. 25 to 28, gift givers can save up to 20 per cent off select species during WWF-Canada’s wild Black Friday sale. Proceeds will support conservation efforts that are helping reverse wildlife loss, restore nature and fight climate change.

Each adoption kit comes with an adorable plush, a personalized adoption certificate and an educational poster so recipients can learn more about the species and how their symbolic adoption is making a difference. Gift givers will also receive a charitable tax receipt.

For editors and reporters: WWF-Canada species experts are available for interviews about species at risk and conservation solutions. Product images are available upon request.

Wild Black Friday deals:

Save 20 percent when you symbolically adopt a collared pika or beluga

Save 10 per cent when you take home a koala or giant panda

Save $10 on red kangaroo and $5 on walrus symbolic adoption kits

Save 20 per cent on all adoption cards. Choose from over 20 species and receive a beautiful card complete with a personalized certificate, envelope and a charitable tax receipt.

Shopping for a herd of wildlife fans? Save with our new symbolic adoption bundles:

Save 20 per cent when you purchase the Canadian Bundle or International Bundle of adoptable species.

Save 10 per cent when you gift our bears bundle (panda, grizzly and polar bear)

Save 10 per cent when you gift our big cats bundle (cheetah, tiger, black jaguar and snow leopard)

Save 10 per cent when you gift a marine bundle (walrus, sea turtle, octopus, shark, humpback whale and narwhal)

New species for adoption this year include the melodic humpback whale, the striking red-eyed tree frog and the devoted African elephant family. Also new is Panu Panda, a super soft panda cub plush designed for infants and toddlers.

Gift givers can also choose from restocked favourites such as grizzly bears, black jaguars narwhal, polar bears, reindeers, tigers and sloths.

Check out our complete collection of more than 45 species at wwf.ca/shop. Shop early as species sell out.

How to order:

Visit wwf.ca/shop or call 1-800-26-PANDA.

All deliveries are guaranteed in time for the holidays if ordered by Dec. 13 (Dec. 9 for rural delivery). Priority options are available.

Shipping is free with the purchase of two or more adoptions kits (or orders of $90 or more) to the same Canadian address.

About World Wildlife Fund Canada

WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.

